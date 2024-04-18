WelcomeTheEagle88’s Substack

America First Legal Sues HHS For All the VAERS Backlog Records.
How vaersaware.com is connected to this case.
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
3
Is The Pharma Cartel Really Targeting Red States?
The latest data...
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
6
VAERS Apr 5, 2024 Wrap up
Throttling is the name of this game!
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
VAERS Five Month Recap and Prognosis of New Update Coming Tomorrow Apr 5th
Tomorrow April 5th, 2023 will mark the 6th cycle of the new monthly cycle cadence. I’m going to walk through some high level stats and put forth my…
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
4
What motivated Dr. James Laidler of Oregon to create the "Hulk" Report in VAERS?
In my last article HERE I pointed out how damaging the fraudulent “Hulk” report was and used as a tool to discredit the VAERS system. The report was…
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
4

March 2024

So what ever became of this fake "Hulk" VAERS report & and the fake Mutton Crew behind it?
Hulk was deleted from VAERS because it's fake and a Federal Crime filing fake reports.
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
2
2nd Batch of V-SAFE Data Just Released
vaersaware.com VSAFE Dashboard updated...
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
7
This is how VAERS hid the SIDS!
Lockstep with FDA and for decades...
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
6
WelcomeTheEagle Made The CHD Bus And Drops Some VAERS Bombs!
Monterey, CA March 27, 2024
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
27
Whistleblower Michelle in Clovis, CA - Fetal Demise
I’ll be at the bus in a couple days in Monterey… Woo Hoo
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
5
New FDA National Drug Code (NDC) Look-up Tool Now Available! (Part 2)
Added: Dynamic hyperlinks to drugs.com - video instructions
  
WelcomeTheEagle88
1
