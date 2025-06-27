Fabian Spieker out of Germany aka PERVAERS just put out this article I woke up to this morning:
Luckily, I’m not the man implicated in this article, but Denis Rancourt and Mike Yeadon are. Many names have been dropped like Steve Kirsch, and many more. Please read the comments in Fabian’s article as Henjin, Igor Chudov, and Mike Yeadon have weighed in among others. Even the whimsical Gary Hawkins has squatted in with his Utopia and porcupine testicles palooka GonaCon theory. Hawk in probably right, you just have to wade through a page of his whimsical thought to get to the point.
Let’s cut through the Bull Dookie Please:
Fabian, are you Pro-vax just not this jab? Are you Anti-Vax 100%? Is Rancourt’s 17M deaths to high or too low? I thought I heard Rancourt once say on Kirsch’s VSRF he was coming out with another monster study with more countries and included countries form the southern hemisphere or the other, which was a sticking point because his 17M assertion basically came from countries in the same hemisphere? He also said the number was going to be more like 35M deaths but it includes hospital protocol death, lockdowns, depression, suicide, bad health, Chem trails, EMF, and stale bread, etc…
I only skimmed the the summary of this 500 page monster paper now and see Rancourt may have adjusted his original excess mortality assertion to 30M in this paper?
I was just wondering Fabian, are you calling out the 30M as being to high to too low? Or are you calling out the deception of the main graph and the definitions of the X/Y axis? Bulgaria (BGR) looks pretty bad on your modified graph, am I seeing that correctly? Is it something you are saying that all excess deaths can’t be exclusively from the Covid jab? I’m confused on your main point what you are saying other than Rancourt’s paper is a hot pile?
Henjin/Fabian, since you guys are experts on the Czech data can you do me a solid and state how many deaths you see from the same lots as Vibeke Manniche’s Yellow Placebo lots? I showing about 1849 deaths HERE.
Lookie Loo, I don’t care who’s toes we step on because I believe we are in a fight against the cabal and it’s time people speak up, and declare positions. I for example consider myself anti-vax 100%. I’ve never been vaxxed in my life not even at birth. I wish we could push all vaccines into the ocean. In a perfect and honest world with honest pharmacovigilance and trials, I wouldn’t be opposed to going back to the drawing board and trying to develop some therapies or “vaccines” against sickness or poison. How do you do that, if you first promise to do no harm? That’s a riddle for sure.
I don’t agree or disagree your article Fabian but it’s worth a read and the arm wrestling needs to be had. God Bless.
What about me? I know I’m not on your p-value level but nobody is auditing the fraud and the curated data we are getting from everywhere. World-of-Data is probably curated bullshit as well? I’m definitely not sure how the Rancourt and Yeadon types have blood on their hands? I’m sure the cabal is attacking humanity a multiple ways like vaccines, drugs, chem trails, EMF, food, water, etc..
I think it’s way more than 35M that died by Covid-19 vax. Maybe some could have survived but when they got into a hospital and their death protocols, that was it, they were done. Hospitals still manufacture death with the lame PCR tests.
So what’s up? Are you vaxxed? Did you drink the kool-aid? Did Yeadon, Rancourt and his authors drink the kool-aid? It’s always good to know who is pro-vax and anti-vax. Guessing at how many people died and how they died will always be a guess. God Bless.
I'm 81 years old - the only vaccine I received was a rabies shot around 10 yrs old. Don't need any needles stuck in me.
I really don't get why you are so fixated on a crappy reporting system. It is like you are ocd. I also don't fixate on other bad things but move my attention to better. Some things are never going to be fixed and for good reason. It takes way more time to remodel then to build a new.
Also the whole premise that for some reason you think VAERS is something worth fixing is insanity. It is not worth fixing. The idea that we had to have mandated shots is enough to never want shots again. The fact that the media is so bad and the politicians are so paid off the likelihood we ever hear the truth about vaccines is slim to nil. Lets just start from a position that it all sucks as it does and then say, avoid it at all costs.
We can't even trust the doctors and nurses anymore. Especially the ones that stayed. They stayed and kept their mouths shut and watched murders taking place in hospitals and nursing homes. The doctors too. They were complicit and they know it. They have crossed the Hippocratic oath rubicon into the abyss of corporate healthcare where truth is not the priority. They got big salary increases and nurses were traveling to other locations making more than the local nurses. No halos there anymore. Lots of striking too since they wanted a bigger piece of the pie that the admins and docs were getting.
So many left medicine and worked for Home Depot rather than be part of the euthanasia that was done in hospitals and nursing homes around the world.
It is really hard to trust this bunch anymore. They did harm and they looked the other way. Sometimes harm is watching violence to others and not stepping in and helping.
Right now a hospital I have been too in WA state is just so woke it is pathetic. They want to know my pronouns. They want to know how I identify. They ask me ever single time if I have been exposed to covid. For fucking christs sake who the hell knows anymore. They wear masks. It is like they live in this political bubble and no one has told them they can stop with the b.s. so it continues. I bet they can't tell me what a woman is and should a trust a healthcare outfit that has no clue about this if I am a woman? Right there they fail the test of competency.
This is what we are still dealing with. I could care less about VAERS since it is just another poorly framed and managed b.s. accounting of what happened. I also don't care about shopping bags that have holes in them too. They are useless. Why do we need VAERS to prove the U.S. was involved in illegal bioweapons research? Why do we need VAERS to prove the vaccines were not vetted properly in manufacturing process let alone the trials before approval? We don't. VAERS is a poor smoking gun and kind of way down the path. The problems can be proven up stream of VAERS. The harm can be proven up stream. The illegal activity by the government can be found up stream. Can you sue the government if you can prove they were operating illegally? I don't hear that. I doubt if they can hid behind immunity if they are acting outside the law. They were not within their rights to experiment on the world with bioweapon. My god this was an act against humanity and they need to hold trials in the Hague for what was done to the world. We don't need VAERS for that.
We can prove the dna of covid came directly from a U.S. military lab. That is all. They were foolish to mess with it and most likely it escaped in the U.S. prior to Wuhan but they framed China and pointed finger there first and probably planted more of it in Wuhan too. They realized what a spectacularly fucked up mess they got the country in with playing around with bioweapons within the country. How the hell did Omicron show up in Africa first? That makes zero sense unless that was the fire break they released and did so in Africa and elsewhere but only pointed the finger at Africa since no tracking done much there.
Why isn't Fauci being prosecuted by the states now since the pardon only was under federal law? You don't need VAERS for that. I see Redfield has been trying to make out like a good guy but hell he too kept his mouth shut way too long. Where is sleazy Birks? Who was in charge of the Defense Department and ordered the vaccines? These people were traitors not some bad guys. They did like Saddam did to his people where he gassed them. Our leaders let loose a pandemic and tracked it all but they did it on a grander scale, the world.
The bigger problem is that trust is gone with both parties. That is a sure thing. Trump may make it look like he is revering the problems Biden caused but Trump made the vaccine deal. I think they set him up. He won't admit to any of it.
No one trusts the government, media, healthcare, big pharma, military and the list is long. So no amount of finger pointing is going to change the fact the citizens of the world just watched the U.S. roll out a bioweapon experiment on the world. No amount of saying "Hey there is nothing to see here". No there is plenty to see here and how this guilty country tries to make out like they were a victim of Chinese mess ups. Yeah but weren't you the ones that gave them the covid to experiment with? Yeah. But the bats, yeah the bats, it was the bats. That is how clueless this deep state is and how it operates. It thinks is it so bad ass that everyone will just accept what ever shit they decide to do and to say. This is stuff Putin does but he is an amateur compared to how stupid our deep state is. Our deep state takes it to a whole other level of stupidity. No one thought this through enough.
Think about this. So if Fauci and our defense department was fooling around with bioweapons who exactly were they going to use it on? They must have had a target otherwise no purpose for it.
Would that be cool with the rest of the world? Was the U.S. public asked about this? Did they want bioweapons released? Was Bill Gates involved. Was it really about a threat to the country or a way to cull the herd in the world so Bill can buy up more carbon credits from lands abandoned by dead people?
Clearly they knew that they could not contain the virus. They did not have an effective vaccine either. So was this covid release a mistake or calculated? I think calculated. Even the top guy at Pfzier I heard would not take the covid shot. So he was not calling the shots per se. He wanted no part of it personally. He was just making them for defense department based on the order. He was cleared to make billions.
Was covid the experiment or was it mRNA vaccines the real experiment and to see what genes survived the dna changes. I know the military is really hyped up on the idea of creating a crisper soldier with all sorts of dna changes and making super human soldiers or part human, part AI bot. All sorts of experiments with lights and signaling the dna to react to certain light signals. I thought it was crazy talk until I read about it with DARPA.
They are experimenting with all sorts of crazy dangerous things. Maybe the other part of this was getting compliance without having to use bullets. They got the world to take an unvetted vaccine and who knows what was in those vials that were sent to different parts of the U.S. and the world. Will they try to hold a population hostage once they expose them to bioweapon and get them to lay down their arms in order to get antidote?
They talk about contamination issues with the vials but no one is really talking about maybe the contamination is really more than that. Maybe it is an excuse for all the experiments that these vials had in them? Why were the lots tracked so closely to a specific individual in a data base? I get why they want to track the vials and you can look up which one you got. But no, they have YOUR name on a data base with those vial numbers. I don't recall my vial numbers on any card for any other vaccine and then entered into a national/international data base. They wanted to track this specifically. I doubt they tracked them to know which vials were bad since they all were. Now they will watch the public to see how many get turbo cancers from changing the genes that protect against cancers that get turned off, how many heart conditions, how many are not fertile and able to conceive (Gates like this one), how many die suddenly at young age, and the list goes on.
Is this the case they will make that our armies will need to be bots since they are not susceptible to bioweapons? Then who controls the bots? The country that can make the most bots wins? No one will care since no moms need to worry about drafting their sons and daughters. I think this is a pandora's box and talking about VAERS is just a dead end and maybe they want us to gravitate to dead ends than to what is the long game here.