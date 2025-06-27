Fabian Spieker out of Germany aka PERVAERS just put out this article I woke up to this morning:

Luckily, I’m not the man implicated in this article, but Denis Rancourt and Mike Yeadon are. Many names have been dropped like Steve Kirsch, and many more. Please read the comments in Fabian’s article as Henjin, Igor Chudov, and Mike Yeadon have weighed in among others. Even the whimsical Gary Hawkins has squatted in with his Utopia and porcupine testicles palooka GonaCon theory. Hawk in probably right, you just have to wade through a page of his whimsical thought to get to the point.

Let’s cut through the Bull Dookie Please:

Fabian, are you Pro-vax just not this jab? Are you Anti-Vax 100%? Is Rancourt’s 17M deaths to high or too low? I thought I heard Rancourt once say on Kirsch’s VSRF he was coming out with another monster study with more countries and included countries form the southern hemisphere or the other, which was a sticking point because his 17M assertion basically came from countries in the same hemisphere? He also said the number was going to be more like 35M deaths but it includes hospital protocol death, lockdowns, depression, suicide, bad health, Chem trails, EMF, and stale bread, etc…

I only skimmed the the summary of this 500 page monster paper now and see Rancourt may have adjusted his original excess mortality assertion to 30M in this paper?

I was just wondering Fabian, are you calling out the 30M as being to high to too low? Or are you calling out the deception of the main graph and the definitions of the X/Y axis? Bulgaria (BGR) looks pretty bad on your modified graph, am I seeing that correctly? Is it something you are saying that all excess deaths can’t be exclusively from the Covid jab? I’m confused on your main point what you are saying other than Rancourt’s paper is a hot pile?

Henjin/Fabian, since you guys are experts on the Czech data can you do me a solid and state how many deaths you see from the same lots as Vibeke Manniche’s Yellow Placebo lots? I showing about 1849 deaths HERE.

Lookie Loo, I don’t care who’s toes we step on because I believe we are in a fight against the cabal and it’s time people speak up, and declare positions. I for example consider myself anti-vax 100%. I’ve never been vaxxed in my life not even at birth. I wish we could push all vaccines into the ocean. In a perfect and honest world with honest pharmacovigilance and trials, I wouldn’t be opposed to going back to the drawing board and trying to develop some therapies or “vaccines” against sickness or poison. How do you do that, if you first promise to do no harm? That’s a riddle for sure.

I don’t agree or disagree your article Fabian but it’s worth a read and the arm wrestling needs to be had. God Bless.

What about me? I know I’m not on your p-value level but nobody is auditing the fraud and the curated data we are getting from everywhere. World-of-Data is probably curated bullshit as well? I’m definitely not sure how the Rancourt and Yeadon types have blood on their hands? I’m sure the cabal is attacking humanity a multiple ways like vaccines, drugs, chem trails, EMF, food, water, etc..

I think it’s way more than 35M that died by Covid-19 vax. Maybe some could have survived but when they got into a hospital and their death protocols, that was it, they were done. Hospitals still manufacture death with the lame PCR tests.

So what’s up? Are you vaxxed? Did you drink the kool-aid? Did Yeadon, Rancourt and his authors drink the kool-aid? It’s always good to know who is pro-vax and anti-vax. Guessing at how many people died and how they died will always be a guess. God Bless.

