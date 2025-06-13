Last month saw the biggest paradigm shift to the VAERS system since January 2011 when the CDC/FDA made an arbitrary rule change to only publish initial reports, even though they continued to capture follow data like death, autopsy info, lab results to determine myocarditis, etc.

Last month saw them kind of revert back to pre 2011 protocols but rather than append “data” to initial published reports, they created a new search feature on their WONDER website for a user to dive into one report at a time. The design is antiquated and lacking any kind of sophisticated query tools to help the user drill into the “follow-up” reports much less quantify or compile any statistics. Be sure to watch the video below and I’ll take you on a little carpet ride to show you how it works.

I’ve spent a good part of last month auditing this new retro follow-up data and vocalized to my VAERS circle that this retro data dump can’t be everything and that more must surely be coming? Sure enough my Spidey senses were correct and a equally large data dump appeared in the raw downloadable files this month. These are the files that OpenVAERS, Medalerts.org, Howbadismybatch and VaersAware use to do our thing. For the most part we have been keeping parity with the actual CDC VAERS WONDER system, some have followed my lead and even spelled out the two digit country code so you can see from which country the foreign report is coming from when applicable.

However, I’ve been the only website and person to create a true interactive dashboard and ethically “cleanse” data, a.k.a fix typos, populate age fields, vax dates, death dates, ethically up-code events, etc. I have a truer Toxic lot look-up as an example because I’m fixing typos in lot numbers where applicable and even created custom fields for lot expiration dates as an example. God bless Craig Paardekooper and howbadismybatch, but that’s just a black cup of coffee to my caramel macchiato. My lot# look-up will usually always reveal more reports precisely for the lot number clean-up I do. Anyhow, let me just say VAERS is pulling off a Ocean’s 11 smash and grab heist right now and it’s losing parity with itself!

For starters there 168 more reports in the downloadable files than what the CDC is accounting for… (We are 168 reports over).

I concur with Medalerts because I’m matching with them and that is what’s in the downloadable files.

Upon close inspection you will see nine deaths that were previously deleted but now reappeared again. 918723 1157506 1157506 1868997 1868997 2177026 2575815 2575819 2575822. Here is one example (2575822) but these currently can not be searched using the Wonder system, but are included in this months downloads.

Here is a summary of changes per Medalerts with a disclaimer that “cases” mean how many ID numbers aka reports were affected, not how many “symptoms” were changed (added/deleted). There were hundreds of thousands symptoms added and deleted.:

Seeing 39K twice is telling me VAERS might be on a pitch count? However I also did see this month they “deleted” many symptoms in the follow-up data that were previously given to us the month prior. This is a huge deal, because it basically means VAERS is even curating the follow-up data? Or are they? They are but in a Ocean’s 11 style con game style.

Look, I’m going to speed this up and spell it out and do a little show and tell in the video, but I fabricated this dashboard to help me navigate like a Navy Seal Ninja.

The small VAERS community is pretty hyper focused by symptoms right now but VAERS also made many follow-up updates to death, event levels, state/country locations, etc…

Notice the top symptoms above like #1 Pyrexia with an increase of almost 50K symptoms from the month before. Medalerts is close to parity in the Pyrexia example here:

VaersAware has 352K Pyrexia but I’m also considering cumulative absolute counts in both months while observing distinct counts at the case and symptom levels. This means a person could have Pyrexia in the 1st report and 2nd follow-up report as well, so my distinct counting will only credit the report with 1 pyrexia. Even if the Pyrexia has seemingly been deleted or not present in the next follow-up, I’m still keeping it.

This is a profound observation because I’m now questioning what symptoms have been truly “deleted” from the forward facing report as per WONDER, MedAlerts, OpenVAERS, or anybody trying to follow all the obfuscations.

I stand by what I’m saying and I even communicated to the Steven Rubin (medalerts) about it:

As you can see this still a work in progress to decipher and reconcile what VAERS is actually really doing? Just because VAERS officially deletes symptom like chest pain and replaces it with “chest discomfort” doesn’t mean it’s correct.

One thing is for sure, VAERS is definitely reshuffling the deck now that there is a new Sherriff in town, RFKjr & company? I hope Bobby has some good people to help as the rats on the ship are scrambling around trying to cover-up the evidence!

Look at some of this bullshit:

Circling back to what symptoms might be being deleted versus omitted from follow-up data….

It’s clear that follow-ups are coming in from all directions and all physician specialties for a single case. Just because the GP states chest pain, while the cardiologist states on the next follow-up data “myocarditis”. This does not mean the victim didn’t have chest pain and therefore should be deleted? Here’s an overview and example of how many “myocarditis” came into VAERS from last month to this month.

However there is many examples of symptoms technically being scrubbed out of the follow-up downloadable files like this myocarditis.:

Medalerts shows myocarditis and chest pain was added the previous month with the retro follow-up data, now “deleted” this month and I concur per the downloadable files…

Is this a correct interpretation? A Military soldier was diagnosed to have myopericarditis but somehow was coded by VAERS as just pericarditis. That is pretty weak human coding or AI skills, but to also down code chest pain to chest “discomfort” is an evil genius that reeks of malfeasance and willful misconduct.

For these reasons it’s critical to capture all data given. VAERSAWARE moving forward in the medDRA fields will capture ALL medDRA codes in the interactive dashboard regardless if it’s interpreted as being “deleted”. Many symptoms are clearly not being deleted, just not exclusively being propagated forward to the next follow-up report.

This brings me to the next issue of not having visibility into the master list of symptom codes per patient as you would in a billing system like EPIC or GE Centricity, EClinicalWorks, AdvancedMD, Lytec, Athena and many other Billing & EMR software, I’m sure.

I’m showing a net difference of a couple hundred thousand symptoms. It might not sound like a big deal but it currently means 1,000 more dead people and thousands more people with myocarditis, pulmonary embolisms, infarctions, etc...

Update June 12:

This question and answer is very insightful because I was seeing much more than 39K cases being affected, I’m seeing hundreds of thousands. This will make sense to about five people. 🤷‍♂️

Full WONDER version of above report that developed into death:

Communications with Medalerts in regards to his summary narrative “changes: Before/After”:

Below is what I’m referring to in my communications with Medalerts (Steven Rubin).

Conclusion:

It’s the pharmacovigilance heist of the century and the VAERS community and enthusiasts are as silent as church mice! I mean gee whiz, what say you OpenVAERS? What say you Dr. Jessica Rose? Jikky, Hengin, Kirsch? Anybody? Bueller? Bueller? Calling Ferris Bueller…

I realized it by 2022 or by the time I started to audit all the non-covid vax types, CDC/FDA and manufacturers have been gaming VAERS from day one. VAERS could be awesome, so awesome that vaccines wouldn’t even be allowed to exist. I’m sure the cabal knew this which is precisely the reason for it’s creation as a back-up fail safe like Dominion voting machines. God Bless

