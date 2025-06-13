WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tessa Lena's avatar
Tessa Lena
5h

Thank you for your relentless work, Albert!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redskelton's avatar
Redskelton
5h

My injuries never made the list.

Government pretty much already killed me electronically.

Makes you wonder if they will be pulling people's Plugs during the Staged Civil War?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture