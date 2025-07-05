These three Case Numbers above are a great example of Covid jabs being concomitant to Aspirin and Humira and Prednisone. You will not find these case numbers when querying FDA’s FAERS dashboard in the standard Simpleton search methods because the searches are ONLY geared to primary & secondary suspected products.

There is no filtering options that key off Concomitant Products Names. The work around is to choose a Primary Product Name you know, then go over to the concomitant column and filter for the Covid-19 Vaccines. Ok that’s fine but there are something like 36,000 product names and it’s futile to calculate any type of summation of Covid jabs that are considered concomitant to something else.

As far as I know vaersaware.com is the first to make this calculation and I’ve shown you how in the video above.

At best FDA is showing about 14,809 “Covid jab” cases with many of these cases being double counted because people have received multiple doses and multiple flavors of Covid jab. My educated guess, there is probably around 10K-11K unique case numbers.

I’m low balling myself because I haven’t loaded the 2020 data yet, but I’m showing 68,116 unique FAERS case numbers so far! You can take 68K to the bank right now, and if anybody has the chops to rebuttal, please do.

Conclusion:

There is work to be done within these 68K reports to isolate out the pure Covid jab concomitant reports because of the FDA’s goofy structure of calling the same Vax Type a primary and concomitant product within the same case number. But even if the 68K is cut in half which I don’t think it will be, is certainly a heck of a lot more reports in the FAERS system than we Simpletons are lead to believe.

Moreover, it’s becoming clear to this auditor that many of these FAERS reports are not even in VAERS! The parity between these two systems or the lack there of may be the even bigger revelation of this exercise. God Bless

