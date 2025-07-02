Part 1: HERE / Part 2: HERE

I think the acronym for FAERS should mean Fraudulent Adverse Events Reporting System!

I made a big mistake saying I was “confident” there were about 15,032 Covid jab reports (823 deaths) where the unicorn jab was primary suspected product.

I was noticing many Covid unicorn jabs were being classified as concomitant to some other products like Remdesivir or even Humira (adalimumab). Asking the native FAERS dashboard to do a simple query to produce all reports where the unicorn jabs were concomitant to something else is impossible because of the limited filtering options. In my quest to compile all these reports, I made a huge discovery and found FDA’s motherlode of raw downloadable data! More details on the motherload at bottom, however I’m in the process of creating yet another VaersAware FAERS dashboard version. I’m in the process of building it up but I’ve completed all data from 2022 to current. Admittedly 2021 was huge year for “Covid” FDA reports so keep that in mind that with the visuals I’m presenting (without 2021).

I now have (2022-Current) 4,781,547 FDA Unique ID#s. Some ID#s have as many 255 follow-up reports, but the grand majority fall under 10 follow-up reports, while almost 1M have at least one follow-up as indicated by this visual.:

With the distinction between unique ID# (case) and initial/follow-up reports made, we can see FDA also supplies the “Drug Role” of each product here:

I’ve supplied some color to adverse events and the drug’s role (primary, secondary, concomitant, etc) over time to get a correlation.:

One small huge beef I have with FDA’s definition is that some cases show a Covid jab being the primary suspect but also concomitant because of some secondary dose or booster jab? I think at the very least the same vax type should NOT be allowed to be called “concomitant” but rather secondary at best? I have a feeling this is a part of the FDA shimmy-sham to obfuscate and hide behind plausible deniability. Makes sense why pharma loves their cocktails. Now for the drum roll…

OMG!!! Please wrap your brain around what is being visualized…. Most of the 53K cases where the unicorn jabs are implicated mostly fall under a concomitant drug! The missing piece of this puzzle is all the reports received in 2021? Once the 2021 and 2020 data has been uploaded and all the pure covid jabs that are true concomitant to something else have been isolated we will have a true picture of how much FDA is obfuscating the data and in effect not calling these cases a covid jab injury.

Another huge area of obfuscation is the Product name being published in the raw data. It’s almost like it’s a free text field being published, while internally it’s being officially reconciled for the FDA’s Mickey Mouse native dashboard.

I wanted to publish a list of the free text Covid jab names here, but I will really tighten up the naming convention on a future dashboard update.:

I’m hot on the FDA’s heels and my latest version with the 2021 will be updated soon.

For any PhD dump & pumper or Maverick who wants to do the same as Kid Fresh, here is where the FDA hides the motherload:

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/fdas-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers/fda-adverse-event-reporting-system-faers-public-dashboard?ftag=YHF4eb9d17

Here’s a pdf download with most of the fields and naming conventions:

Asc Nts 334KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Conclusion:

Anybody who says this data is not worth downloading and analyzing because it doesn’t have vax dates or death dates, etc. is just misinformed. This data even has Lot Numbers as indicated here, albeit many lot numbers are conveniently missing from the FDA case reports aka raw data.:

Our FDA and CDC pharmacovigilance system is such a scam. Assuredly, the data held internally is more complete and robust. However, the data published to the world and it’s filtering capabilities is Mickey Mouse by intelligent evil design. The only thing that’s respectable is raw downloadable data within FAERS & VAERS. At least it gives a few inquisitive souls the opportunity to analyze the data. It’s one thing to regurgitate the data and create a site like OpenVAERS or Medalerts for easy reading, but it’s another beast entirely to also attempt to ethically cleanse/model the data to in effect fix typos. Surely the CDC and FDA model the data, request additional info, and fix typos internally. I can now see that by looking at this raw data. We the people should be getting the ethically cleansed data that they are assuredly using internally.

I’m not buying RFKjr word salad saying the systems are not working. They can work plenty fine with honest “ethical cleansing” of data. The clowns within the FDA/CDC are hiding behind empty fields and typos and then saying we need a new AI system to figure it out in real time? Pooter, give me a break! I’m the example of one man on a shoe string budget with almost all free software doing what Bobby is claiming they are going to do?

Where is CHD, ICAN, Kirsch or any of the big players? We should be all over this data that is already here in VAERS, VSAFE, and FAERS and ethically cleansing the data like I have done for almost 5 years. If these big swinging sticks I just mentioned jumped in and sniffed around and duplicated my efforts could you imagine how nuclear that would be? Maybe too nuclear… God Bless.

