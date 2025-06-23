High level summary shows 11.5M reports which includes 904K deaths for all drug products received 2020 to current aka 3/31/2025.

This Qlik Dashboard is designed not to be very transparent, but vaersaware.com has managed to scrape down 716,247 reports with 401,955 deaths.:

Because of the critical limitation of query options I went after as many death reports as I could and as many Covid vaccines as I could, along with Remdesivir, Beyfortus, some other “mabs” or monoclonals.

FAERS definitely discourages big data downloads by only allowing 100K reports to be downloaded at a time. The downloads also take forever to compile and will routinely stall out when attempting to download near the max 100K reports, I managed to find my sweet spot at about 65K reports downloads at a time when applicable. You are also severely limited by these initial query options when attempting to download raw data.:

Only 5 products or 5 symptoms (reaction terms) can be selected at a time, then you’ll need to parse down some more if you are over the 100K report limit.

Let me use the J&J Janssen vaccine as my example to show you what you get.

Here is what you get from me:

It’s worth showing all the available *fields FDA offers and what I have at my disposal to build a dashboard.:

In the data modeling phase I had to parse fields that have multiple products, reactions, ingredients and reasons. Now that you have the basic outline and parameters of our FAERS dashboard let me tell you how FAERS is hiding the DEATH and Injuries.

FAERS hides the data (death & injury) by:

Calling a Covid vaccine concomitant to some other product like Remdesivir, Midazolam, etc.. I am fairly confident there currently about 15,032 (823 deaths) reports where a Covid vaccine is the suspected product.:

Notice closely in 8,565 reports there was no concomitant product but on the rest there were and even another Covid jab.

Now I want to show the contrasting view where Covid jabs are not the suspected product but are concomitant to something else.?!

Do you see the bombshell? There are plenty of reports where the Covid jab is not being counted towards the death or injury of the suspected drug! This is the same scam EudraVigilance is pulling as well.

7,396 reports have a symptom/diagnosis of death, but no ultimate outcome of death! 16 reports apply to Covid jabs fall into this rabbit hole as either being a the suspected or concomitant product.

Here is one last bombshell and slap in the face, 156 Covid vaccine reports were received by the FDA in 2014 through 2019!!!!! More to follow.

The ID#s for the 3 deaths with reports initially received in 2016, 2018, 2019 are:

Image above is straight from the evil gargoyle’s mouth or whoever runs FAERS. More details to follow.

Please watch video for more shocking details and how to navigate this dashboard:

