All the PhD dump & pumpers need to do is look where nobody else is looking…

Click to launch FDA’s Dashboard

Here is the same 23 reports “non serious” Sudden Deaths in VaersAware’s dashboard:

Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat, here is sudden death but with no ultimate outcome of death which is basically the equivalent to a uncounted death. The answer is is going to be 120 uncounted sudden death deaths.:

And for my last magic trick of the night, here are 7,222 uncounted dead people including foetal death, death, sudden death, SIDS, death neonatal, accidental death, premature baby death, and sudden unexplained death in epilepsy.:

There is actually a ton of Literature References to give the impression FDA actually gives a shit. The amount of females and foetal death is not lost on me. Young newborn life is so discounted these days.

Conclusion:

In just a few days I created a better dashboard than the FDA has now. Don’t let any Bozo tell you we need $400 million dollars to create some snappy real time AI monitoring system. They just need to run what we have honestly. God Bless

