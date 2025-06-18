What Does Dr. Pierre Kory Say About Beyfortus The Quasi-Vaccine?
Hint: Pierre sneaks on to my "nice" list...
1min 38sec clip of Dr. Kory from VSRF Episode 180 here:
I was a little surprised Pierre didn’t know what Beyfortus was, but he recovered with flying colors!
Everybody should know Beyfortus (Nirsevimab) is monoclonal and what I call a quasi-vaccine. It’s the only monoclonal in the entire monoclonal arsenal that is taken for prophylaxes. It’s technically not considered a “vaccine” and therefore not obligated to VAERS, but is on the recommended childhood vaccine schedule. It has probably killed hundred of babies already, and it can be found in VAERS as a “unknown” vaccine, listed as previous vaccine, or “other” medications fields.
VaersAware has created a pseudo line item every time Beyfortus or it’s predecessor Synagis (Paliviumab) has been mentioned in the narrative or anywhere on the VAERS report.
I think if Beyfortus was obligated to VAERS, we would be seeing a lot more sudden death and SIDS along with more reports in general for RSV. God Bless.
Oh I forget to give credit to one the FLCCC guys who not only was in Senator Johnson's lame hearings but he also manufactures one of the supplements on the protocol. The FLCCC has no qualms about conflict of interests. Nope. They are just ripe with them.