1min 38sec clip of Dr. Kory from VSRF Episode 180 here:

I was a little surprised Pierre didn’t know what Beyfortus was, but he recovered with flying colors!

Everybody should know Beyfortus (Nirsevimab) is monoclonal and what I call a quasi-vaccine. It’s the only monoclonal in the entire monoclonal arsenal that is taken for prophylaxes. It’s technically not considered a “vaccine” and therefore not obligated to VAERS, but is on the recommended childhood vaccine schedule. It has probably killed hundred of babies already, and it can be found in VAERS as a “unknown” vaccine, listed as previous vaccine, or “other” medications fields.

VaersAware has created a pseudo line item every time Beyfortus or it’s predecessor Synagis (Paliviumab) has been mentioned in the narrative or anywhere on the VAERS report.

I think if Beyfortus was obligated to VAERS, we would be seeing a lot more sudden death and SIDS along with more reports in general for RSV. God Bless.

