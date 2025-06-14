VAERS Heist Of The Century Is Being Pulled Off Now! (Part 2)
Changing location of victims from Foreign to Domestic and changing victims from state to a different state in the follow-up data... This is possibly affecting thousands if not hundreds of thousands!
Part 1: HERE
In part one of this series I barely touched on the thousands of changes being to reports where the nefarious VAERS administrators are changing the location of victims to a different state or country.
With deep understanding you will understand this is a very nefarious obfuscation of the data. Few might be understandable when you think about it geographically like people that live on the border of certain states or vary close to a boarder line like say Washington DC and Maryland. So we you are looking at these reports also think geographically to where these state are located on the map. However, there are many others where the changes don’t make any sense like change a dead person from Florida to Illinois?
Moreover, I must believe most of these reports have been submitted to VAERS electronically where IP address’ can be obtained of the submitter? Many of these needed changes were submitted by manufacturer to VAERS, and yet they let the initial error slip through their nasty fingers? I don’t think so, it’s all part of the Vegas card tricks VAERS pulls to obfuscate the data!
I’m going to show you some report screen grab examples, a Excel Spreadsheet format, a embedded hyperlink option (my favorite) and video example for posterity…
Screen grabs:
Spreadsheet (short list):
I think there is going to be hundreds of changes to death reports if not thousand or more? I’m verifying by old school methods and barely got into the 200,000 of ID#’s so to find this many changes so far is very unnerving. On the positive side there will many positive changes like when VAERS initial told us the DEATH was from a Unknown state, but then tell us it’s from California.
Here is the corresponding hyperlinks to the 22 deaths above:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1371818&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=2823632&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=333284&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=37800&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=44505&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=58220&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=96864&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=96890&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=63751&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=61007&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=84303&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=84550&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=102768&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=124943&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=166139&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=170577&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=171031&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=173039&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=179128&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=196293&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=201024&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=208853&FOLLOWUPHISTORY=ON
The video where I show hundreds more…:
Vaers has reported over 38,000 have died from the injections and that is the TIP of the ICEBERG because less than 5% of the deaths are reported. Easily 20 times higher and they ignore the truth.!
Now they are diluting the 5%?. Why would a medical doctor, nurse or pharmacist report he just injected a person and they died and is liable to be sued.? They still don't provide informed consent and tell you the risks!
My mother was Murdered the week of 04/21/2012 injected with 20cc of Ebola Vaccine on 04/21/12 and passed from the sick ess it caused her on 04/28/12 never documented as a Vaccine related DEATH. This at St Mary's Hospital at AMESRERDAM NEW YORK.
A Doctor Registered Nurse and Nun came to me in front of my mother and informed me they were going to murder her at that point in time on 04/21/12 informing me if I tried to stop them they would have me incarcerated for the rest of my life and had the power to do it!
Enough said I hate this fn world my sibling support all that MURDEROUS WORLD and my Step Father was part of it having spread Aids world wide as a business consultant for BAYER in 1998/99 overseeing the manufacture of AIDS tainted children's hemophiliac Syrum in his last days as a plant manager for BAYER then retiring and as a business consultant arranging that products being shipped from Myerstown Pennsylvania to the port of Toronto Canada to Dungarvin Ireland where he over saw its being packaged and distributed worldwide for murderous profits. Yes truth all truth. I investigated the whole story and connected the dots and that murderer was never discovered or prosecuted. He also poisoned my mother and gave her dementia over time and stole her entire estate never sending her one flower in over twelve years of her end of life only taking all her assets to himself for his own two children and his grandchildren benefits. My siblings sided with him and I have no ideas if they received anything or not for they all wrote my life off as DEAD with mother.
Peace to all I pray the Devil can and will be stopped before long!
❤️ People