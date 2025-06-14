Part 1: HERE

In part one of this series I barely touched on the thousands of changes being to reports where the nefarious VAERS administrators are changing the location of victims to a different state or country.

With deep understanding you will understand this is a very nefarious obfuscation of the data. Few might be understandable when you think about it geographically like people that live on the border of certain states or vary close to a boarder line like say Washington DC and Maryland. So we you are looking at these reports also think geographically to where these state are located on the map. However, there are many others where the changes don’t make any sense like change a dead person from Florida to Illinois?

Moreover, I must believe most of these reports have been submitted to VAERS electronically where IP address’ can be obtained of the submitter? Many of these needed changes were submitted by manufacturer to VAERS, and yet they let the initial error slip through their nasty fingers? I don’t think so, it’s all part of the Vegas card tricks VAERS pulls to obfuscate the data!

I’m going to show you some report screen grab examples, a Excel Spreadsheet format, a embedded hyperlink option (my favorite) and video example for posterity…

Screen grabs:

click to launch

click to launch

click to launch

Spreadsheet (short list):

I think there is going to be hundreds of changes to death reports if not thousand or more? I’m verifying by old school methods and barely got into the 200,000 of ID#’s so to find this many changes so far is very unnerving. On the positive side there will many positive changes like when VAERS initial told us the DEATH was from a Unknown state, but then tell us it’s from California.

Here is the corresponding hyperlinks to the 22 deaths above:

The video where I show hundreds more…:

Please support The Eagle!

Share