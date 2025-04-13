Eclampsia is a serious condition that occurs in pregnant women, characterized by seizures that typically follow preeclampsia, which involves high blood pressure and protein in the urine. It can lead to severe complications for both the mother and baby if not treated promptly.

Following my previous articles 1st, 2nd, 3rd on pregnancy in V-Safe let me tell you why 934 registrants with preeclampsia can be a huge signal my V-Safe data that is not even complete yet…

We know there is ~10.1M registrants in V-Safe, we know about ~3M registrants may have had no “adverse event” and were just faithful Americans wanting to do their part and participate in this surveillance and monitoring system during the plandemic when the gaslighting was thick.

I’ve said in dozen previous articles, I don’t think ICAN has been given the complete set of MedDRA (symptom) codes yet? With my declaration stated, I’m currently showing almost 6.7M Registrant ID#s DO NOT contain any MedDRA codes?

There are clearly registrants that were only checking boxes but never wrote any free text summary narrative. We know V-Safe only offered the simplest of survey questions like do you have chills, fever, fatigue, diarrhea, headache, itching, joint pain, rash, and a couple others. Of course V-Safe doesn’t want to ask about chest pain, hemorrhage, embolisms, strokes, infarctions, fertility or cardiovascular issues.

Let me say this again:

Almost 6.7M Registrant ID#s DO NOT contain any MedDRA codes!?

Here is what I plan to do when the complete set of summary narratives is produced by ICAN…:

Sync up all the MedDRA codes with summary narratives and figure out if the MedDRA codes jive with the summary narratives?

The outcome will tell me they do, or either ICAN wasn’t given all MedDRAs, or the VSAFE coders missed a massive amount coding while “manually” extracting Dx’s from summary narratives? My spidey senses are already telling me ICAN was shorted. God Bless.

BTW- anybody with the skills or the stones want to double check and authenticate what I’m saying, please chime in. We don’t need exact total right now, I just need some examples (Registrant ID#s) where the summary narrative does not jive with the Preferred Term (PT_Name) symptom. I already showed in previous articles these examples, but I can only chalk it up to “under-coding” at the moment. Ideally I’m hoping to find large series of sequential registrant ID#’s missing MedDRA codes. This would be definitely a smoking gun God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share