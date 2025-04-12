I was surprised to see the 10th & 11th available today. By all intents and purposes ICAN’s website appears to have made them available by no later than Jan 15, 2025? I rely heavily on ICAN’s Legal Updates email notifications to tell me when the next updates are available. ICAN or CDC has been playing catch-up to the promised schedule all 2024. We actually should have had all data files by Jan 15, 2025 and ICAN did not give any “legal update” about these two tranches.

Oh well, in the minutiae of all these updates as of today April 11, 2025 we are just waiting on the last installment, or 12th tranche of 780,000 summary narrative entries to be considered complete.

For the record, here was the original schedule:

These V-SAFE updates are kind of a big deal in my ecosystem and especially considering my last article about Senator Ron Johnson demanding data from CDC/FDA regarding VAERS & VSAFE and the source data behind the jenky peer reviewed manuscript Dr. Tommy Shimabukuro and his CDC minions co-authored in The New Journal of Medicine here.

It’s a super big deal because I’m waiting on the complete set of data to then blow the doors open on V-Safe! I will be able to tell if CDC/VSAFE is bullshitting ICAN and the world or not? I already see the VSAFE people are bullshitting everybody and I will show you right now with just the 10th & 11th summary narrative drop that I’m raking over right now.

If anybody reading this article has any connection to Senator Johnson, please get this article to him. All the other players in this V-SAFE space, please take notes. We are getting bamboozled with this VSAFE in much the same way VAERS obfuscates the data with under-coding and other obfuscations.

With respects to the Shimabukuro paper, pregnancies, and fetal demise I want to show some examples that is technically under-coding by evil intelligent design!

I’m also questioning many of cardiac arrests in VSAFE, I think many cardiac arrests could be deaths but they are not coded as deaths!?

Let me just start with these two examples for fetal demise and cardiac arrests to show you how the true statistics could be way off the mark of actual deaths, and actual stillbirth, and fetal deaths. Shimbukuro and the rest of the dump & pumpers won’t find what they don’t want to find...

I’d like to pull over now and shout out my man Aravind, who without his skills we would NOT be able to see VSAFE reports! Please give Aravind a follow:

One important factoid within this 10th & 11th summary narrative update, there were at least 788 “DEATH” entries. I’m not sure yet how many unique registrant ID#’s are considered new to me. I only make a small note that about 157 deaths were found in the 10th file and 631 were found in the 11th file. I see now that Aravind must have became aware of the 10th & 11th file before me, because I can see them in his reports “view”. Ok let’s get started…

Click the Registrant Code (ID#) to read the full report, but this abbreviated view shows this lady officially started off say “I don’t know” as an official survey question response in Feb 2021 but by Feb 2022. She got pregnant, baby deceased but unclear if it was at least a miscarriage or fetal death or even a stillbirth? Probably not a stillbirth as she’s had no periods for the last 2-3months from around Feb 1, 2022.

Would this victim or similar victim he included in Shimabukuro’s study? She wasn’t pregnant on day1 and the VSAFE coders seemed to have missed the fetal demise (deceased) in summary narrative? If Shimabukuro did the dump & pump, he definitely missed this victim. Someone call Senator Ron Johnson and tell his team to look for this one when he gets the raw data.

This is some weak-ass coding by some professional certified coder at VSAFE at best. A fetal death is generally considered a stillbirth when it occurs after 20 weeks of gestation in the United States, though definitions can vary slightly by country or organization. For example, the World Health Organization defines stillbirth as fetal death at or after 28 weeks of gestation for international reporting purposes.

At worst this is purposeful buffoonery by evil intelligent design. This should have been coded as stillbirth if not fetal death. The victim calling it a miscarriage at 22 weeks is an oxymoron or two conditions that should be mutually exclusive.

At best VSAFE could have some LLM (large language model) logic embedded that could find miscarriage symptoms and summary narrative combinations that mention 20 weeks or greater? A Python Probability script could certainly do the job.

How did Team Shimabukuro treat this victim or this type of victim? Are they looking everywhere or just the field that asks if the registrant is pregnant or not? Are they then ethically up-coding this record to fetal death or stillbirth? Who’s is supervising the Certified Professional Coder? Yo Senator Johnson! Looky loo…

Can you see the problem, or you starting to see the pattern? This 29yr old lady had 3 doses of Moderna, may have even made it to the delivery room during her hospitalization but her baby died. With no scrutiny we will just have to take Shimabukuro’s word and this victim or victim type gets lumped into a spontaneous abortion classification. Don’t forget to click on her ID# and study her report and notice she didn’t even declare she was pregnant or not pregnant, the field was just left blank.

Now let’s talk about Cardiac Arrests…

I’ll explain again the Aravind’s calendar heat map thing in a bit, but I’m noticing a pattern after pouring over hundreds of cardiac arrests in VSAFE that leads me to believe this person may have died, an it wasn’t until his last phone call (call center) check-in at the one year anniversary that VSAFE finds out of the victims cardiac arrest? See here:

If you notice the symptoms description field that simple states “Cardiac Arrest”, this is the summary narrative aka Free Text Responses the world has been waiting for. Isn’t it strange that if this guy really died and the response was entered by a friend or family member, wouldn’t they write more? Almost like a 256 word or eulogy like I see on other reports?

I really think that it may have been a operator from V-Safe and a Hospital or SNF staff member that are communicating details, and the V-Safe operator is trained to just enter a very sanitized narrative: Cardiac Arrest. The report gets kicked up to professional coders and it’s gets coded as such without any question as to ROSC?

Return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) is the resumption of a sustained heart rhythm that perfuses the body after cardiac arrest. It is commonly associated with significant respiratory effort. Signs of return of spontaneous circulation include breathing, coughing, or movement and a palpable pulse or a measurable blood pressure. Someone is considered to have sustained return of spontaneous circulation when circulation persists and cardiopulmonary resuscitation has ceased for at least 20 consecutive minutes.[1]

In the claims adjudication world when we see cardiac arrest with no mention of ROSC, this patient is dead!! Even if you are Stanford Hospital, you will not get paid for multiple days in-patient if ER Op report has arrest with no ROSC. I’ve denied Stanford Hospital a hundred times on this very point! I technically did not deny, but as a Advantage Claims Auditor I would request for additional information. Six times out of 10 it would turn into a denial for untimely filing. Suck it Stanford. Get better Billers than MedAmerica. Ya’ll should find some claims examiners and billers from Berkeley….

I’m telling you there is a pattern here! The one and only call center phone call at the 1 yr anniversary, the free text is a simple “Sudden cardiac arrest”, and a hospitalization. I need to see authenticate this pattern further and look for arrests at 1yr anniversaries but do not have hospitalization? There are literally hundreds and maybe thousands! Yo Ron!!

Example of a “good” cardiac arrest:

“Good” arrest in the sense that resuscitation is described or documented. There is a popcorn trail or clue that victim is alive after their cardiac arrest.

More Bad Cardiac Arrest:

I won’t give you much detail on this victim but if you study the report and notice the pattern I’m showing you can see this case/report looks very suspicious. Something about the 1yr anniversary “call center” contact and the condensed almost sanitized summary narrative of cardiac arrest with no mention of ROSC.

I think in the 6 months in between the last 1 yr check-in (14th) and at the 6 month (13th check-in) many people have passed away? Coupled with some robo-automated phone call to registrant does VSAFE find out patient has passed away? It’s safe to say cardiac arrest because it’s always the last thing to happen when you dead.

God Bless and Please support The Eagle because I'm going to blow the doors wide open of VSAFE with a new masterclass dashboard to shine a light on the huge snake hiding in the grass.

