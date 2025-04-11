Click to launch Tweet

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH offers some more details here:

Here’s the scoop!

Dr. Shimabukuro et al must have cherry picked data especially from V-Safe? We don’t need Tommy Shimabukuro’s notes and records, but we could duplicate the study while we wait. Before I poke into Tommy “One hair” Shimabukuro’s study, please watch (and read) this previous article.

I’m questioning some of the core variables of Tommy’s study here:

Right off the bat, I’m having a hard time with Tommy’s 3,958 enrolled in the V-Safe pregnancy registry? The methods section says data is from 2020 to Feb 28, 2021, so I assume that is by vax date and not by received date, or “publication” date even though V-Safe is not a public system. I will also assume any Registrant that registers as “Pregnant” by selecting “yes” on the survey question is automatically enrolled in the pregnancy registry?

I think all other calculations in the results section is mumbo jumbo if the study is this far off from ~15K versus Tommy’s ~4K pregnant ladies assertion up to Feb 28, 2021 data?

Now let’s take a look at some symptoms from the 15,002 pregnant ladies vaxxed 2/28/2021 or earlier.:

The first main point I want to declare in this systems data is that almost half the pregnant registrants (7,369) do not have any symptoms associated with their v-safe record yet. I emphasize the word “yet” because anybody that has the ability to download the ICAN data or follow me knows we still do not have the complete V-Safe data yet specifically symptoms and summary narratives which are incomplete.

Here in also lay a huge discrepancy that does not affect Dr. Shimabukuro being he has access to the entire data set and probably much better analytical tools than just Tableau.

The pregnancy “registry” in V-Safe Tommy refers to must be more encompassing than all the data fields given to ICAN? I don’t understand how this study can calculate exact counts of “small size” for gestational age, preterm births, or even successful live births with just the voluntary summary narratives offered?

I’m just quickly poking around now, but rest assured I’m going to revisit this study if and when ICAN has the complete V-Safe Data Set. This Shimabukuro is a scoundrel of the highest order and is not to be trusted because he is also a gatekeeper for VAERS making determinations on what legitimate reports get published and NOT published. Most of the authors of this study were caught red handed disappearing a legitimate VAERS ID# of a dead 2yr old Alaskan Baby.

Click image to launch ICAN article

Bonus:

The smoking gun about disappeared dead baby ID# 1887456

Download my dossier on this ID dead baby from link here:

https://www.vaersaware.com/post/this-is-the-most-infamous-deleted-vaers-report-of-all-24-000-deleted-reports

I would never trust these gargoyle authors first because of what they did to this dead baby, and second because of what the real numbers look like in my V-Safe dashboard

God Bless. Please support The Eagle!

Share

Original story: