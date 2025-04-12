Click to launch study

In my previous article HERE I immediately questioned why so few women (3,958) qualified and were observed for this study? I dug in deeper into the methods and found the obfuscations that allowed Shimabukuro et al to cherry pick and run any game he wants. Nobody is going to be able to quantify or authenticate any results this paper produces.

Prerequisites of study:

Vax date: Before Feb 28, 2021 Pregnant during vaccination or become pregnant within a ~month after. 18yrs< of age Additional consensual enrollment into a separate pregnancy registry.

Good Lord no wonder I was asking how did we get from ~15K women down to 4K women comparatively speaking…

Here’s some V-Safe Factoids:

~6.32M registrants are females

~3.65M females vaccinated Feb 28, 2021 or before

~15K pregnant females vaccinated <Feb 28,2021

~38K pregnant females in V-Safe total

A small but important disclaimer must be noted:

So there is about 42K-43K female that were pregnant in the entire V-Safe but I won’t even split hairs, because the deck is stacked and system is rigged by gargoyle gate keepers like Shimabukuro.

Conclusion:

All I can say is I learned a couple new medical terms and syndromes in this exercise and I’m excited to learn more as I dig into all this carnage.

Dandy-Walker syndrome

Ventricular Septum Defect (VSD)

Cerebral haemorrhage foetal

HELLP syndrome

Costello Syndrome

V-safe’s professional coders must be lame or there is some other dynamic evil logic obfuscating the data? This lady looks to have become pregnant and terminated pregnancy between her 2nd dose and booster (3rd dose) between Feb to Sept 2021. She may very well been past 20 weeks pregnant. This termination was definitely not spontaneous.

Costello Syndrome can sometimes be detected before birth through prenatal ultrasound, which may show signs like increased nuchal translucency, polyhydramnios (excess amniotic fluid), or heart abnormalities. These findings are not specific to Costello Syndrome and require further testing. Genetic testing, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis, can confirm the diagnosis by identifying HRAS gene mutations, typically after 10-12 weeks of pregnancy. However, most cases are diagnosed after birth, often in infancy or early childhood, when characteristic features like feeding difficulties, distinctive facial traits, and developmental delays become apparent. Prenatal detection is more likely if there's a known family history, but since most cases result from new (de novo) mutations, early diagnosis often depends on clinical suspicion postnatally.

If you’ve noticed carefully by the “batch number” 10 or 11, I have only been easily plucking reports from last couple of summary narrative updates. There is so much here it’s shocking when one understands that these 10 million people for all intents are a completely different set of victims than VAERS! God Bless the deceived.

