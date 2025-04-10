VAERS Covid-19 and the curious case of California. Where did all the deaths go?
State rankings
California may have been the 31st state admitted to the union, but we are 49th on the death rank list for the U.S. and territories based on population. By absolute count (749) deaths, California sits at #5 but you would think a heavily vaxxed blue state with 39M people would generate more deaths?
California is certainly on the top of the leaderboard with Permanent Disabilities and Life Threatening Events, but I’d think the largest state in the nation would still have even more?
The wildcard in these state locations is the Unknown State! If we theoretically assigned all 26K unknown state reports to California we would probably be closer to the truth. Six thousand deaths where VAERS can’t figure out which IP address, which fax number, which return address the report came from in 2025? Common man!
Keep in mind were are only looking at all severe adverse events only, death down to hospitalization and birth defects. Officially VAERS does not consider Emergency Visits, Office Visits, and None of Above serious or severe. VaersAware asserts an additional 100K “serious” reports are hiding in the non-serious section merely because event level boxes were left unchecked.
If you ever submitted a report you will know it’s pretty difficult to skip the “event level” section in the submission process, but it can be done. I’m not bashful in saying I think VAERS dynamically “unchecks” event level boxes during the adjudication phase and before publication. Heck why wouldn’t they, when you realize VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received?!
Enter the latest MMR vaccine fan Bob Kennedy Jr, even Bob knows VAERS doesn’t publish all legit reports:
For those who don't do video:
"RFK Jr says 150,000 Reports "Disappeared" from VAERS"
Filmed June 19, 2021
welcometheeagle, posted December 19, 2022
TRANSCRIPT - EXCERPT
00:00
ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR: —and I'll just tell you one, you know, story about how the [inaudible]. I was on a, a, a Zoom call this week with a bunch of people who work in the VAERS system.[1] People who work either at CDC or they work, they're part of the VAERS system. And what they said to me, and these are people who are doing this, is that every week there were 10 deaths disappearing from the system that were reported, and now there's at least 10 a day disappearing. So they're reported and then they're disappearing. And they say, not only deaths but injuries, that 150,000 injuries have been dropped from the system. These are people within the system. But even when the system is working, it collects, it captures fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries.[2]
00:58
[the clip then goes to a scene of public prayer]
# # #
TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES:
This was filmed by Albert Benavides (aka Welcome the Eagle) with his cell phone in Calvary Chapel, San Jose, California. At the time he gave this speech Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was Chairman of the Board, and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense.
"Children’s Health Defense® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our mission is ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure. We will restore and protect the health of children by eliminating environmental exposures, holding responsible parties accountable, and establishing safeguards to prevent future harm of children's health. Protecting Children. Exposing Harms. Seeking Justice." — Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
[1] VAERS is the official US government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
https://vaers.hhs.gov/about.html
It is co-managed by CDC and FDA. See: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
(Note: https://openvaers.com provides VAERS data in a more reader-friendly presentation)
[2] See: "Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP: VAERS)"
Inclusive dates: 12/01/07 - 09/30/10
Grant Final Report
Grant ID: R18 HS 017045
Principal Investigator: Lazarus, Ross, MBBS, MPH, MMed, GDCompSci
Team members: Michael Klompas, MD, MPH
Principal Investigator: Lazarus, Ross, MBBS, MPH, MMed, GDCompSci
Performing Organization: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc
Project Officer: Steve Bernstein
https://rickjaffeesq.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-20116.pdf
This report concludes that "Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New
surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. Barriers to reporting
include a lack of clinician awareness, uncertainty about when and what to report, as well as the
burdens of reporting: reporting is not part of clinicians’ usual workflow, takes time, and is
duplicative." (page 6)