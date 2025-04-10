California may have been the 31st state admitted to the union, but we are 49th on the death rank list for the U.S. and territories based on population. By absolute count (749) deaths, California sits at #5 but you would think a heavily vaxxed blue state with 39M people would generate more deaths?

California is certainly on the top of the leaderboard with Permanent Disabilities and Life Threatening Events, but I’d think the largest state in the nation would still have even more?

The wildcard in these state locations is the Unknown State! If we theoretically assigned all 26K unknown state reports to California we would probably be closer to the truth. Six thousand deaths where VAERS can’t figure out which IP address, which fax number, which return address the report came from in 2025? Common man!

Keep in mind were are only looking at all severe adverse events only, death down to hospitalization and birth defects. Officially VAERS does not consider Emergency Visits, Office Visits, and None of Above serious or severe. VaersAware asserts an additional 100K “serious” reports are hiding in the non-serious section merely because event level boxes were left unchecked.

If you ever submitted a report you will know it’s pretty difficult to skip the “event level” section in the submission process, but it can be done. I’m not bashful in saying I think VAERS dynamically “unchecks” event level boxes during the adjudication phase and before publication. Heck why wouldn’t they, when you realize VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received?! -The Eagle

Enter the latest MMR vaccine fan Bob Kennedy Jr, even Bob knows VAERS doesn’t publish all legit reports:

