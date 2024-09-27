Full Twitter-X Space: HERE

Click image below for Ms. Sharyl’s full President Trump Interview (audio):

In my conversation with Ms. Sharyl, I referenced Robert F Kennedy Jr’s speech to my church (Calvary San Jose) on June 19, 2021. Here is that 2min clip partly filmed on my cell phone:

Click to play 2min Rumble video clip

I may not be lucky enough to have a on camera interview with Ms. Sharyl, but the important part is that I create an avenue to pass Ms. Sharyl all the information about the collusion, fraud, nefarious willful misconduct perpetrated by the VAERS Administration.

Warner Mendenhall says we can kanoodle with VAERS to see if there is anything there, but I say it’s the crack in the pharma cabal’s armor, so I’m way past kanoodling. Since I’m way ahead of anybody on VAERS, I’m just waiting for people to catch up. God Bless.

Continue to pray for everybody’s protection especially Ms. Sharyl and Bobby and anybody willing to stand up and question science, big pharma, the cabal, and basically the devil himself. I got that little rat known as the devil by the toe, I’m just waiting for the cavalry to come.

Please support The Eagle

-El Aguila

Click to launch dashboard

Please sign the Federal Investigation Petition:

