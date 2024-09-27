The VAERS Guy Speaks to Journalist Sharyl Attkisson Who Just Interviewed Pres. Trump!
I asked Ms. Sharyl to interview me!
Full Twitter-X Space: HERE
Click image below for Ms. Sharyl’s full President Trump Interview (audio):
In my conversation with Ms. Sharyl, I referenced Robert F Kennedy Jr’s speech to my church (Calvary San Jose) on June 19, 2021. Here is that 2min clip partly filmed on my cell phone:
I may not be lucky enough to have a on camera interview with Ms. Sharyl, but the important part is that I create an avenue to pass Ms. Sharyl all the information about the collusion, fraud, nefarious willful misconduct perpetrated by the VAERS Administration.
Warner Mendenhall says we can kanoodle with VAERS to see if there is anything there, but I say it’s the crack in the pharma cabal’s armor, so I’m way past kanoodling. Since I’m way ahead of anybody on VAERS, I’m just waiting for people to catch up. God Bless.
Continue to pray for everybody’s protection especially Ms. Sharyl and Bobby and anybody willing to stand up and question science, big pharma, the cabal, and basically the devil himself. I got that little rat known as the devil by the toe, I’m just waiting for the cavalry to come.
Please support The Eagle and grab a front row seat to greatest show in the world happening now! God Bless
-El Aguila
Albert you are an angel on Earth, moreover an extraordinarily clever and brave angel too! Thank you as always, on behalf of humanity.
I used Sharyl's "Amish Covid" interview to do my Transcultural registered nursing power point presentation right before getting kick out of nursing school, for non-compliance, in December of 2021. Have since graduated with honors, And it is truly an honor knowing you too El Aguila.
Amish Covid 5 minute video Share ~ https://youtu.be/O1DgWYdukZU?feature=shared