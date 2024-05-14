By late 2021 CDC officials already knew C19 jabs caused multiple deaths?
They knew well before...
Something is wrong with this timeline. Why?
Why because by June 18th 2021 Bobby Kennedy told my church (Calvary San Jose) CDC management had “disappeared” ~150,000 from the system (aka not published)…:
“I was on a zoom call this week with a bunch of people who work in the VAERS system…” -RFJjr June 19th, 2021
This was a cool night for me because in one I Steve and Bobby on the same day!:
If you all remember Steve Kirsch had just done that famous Dark Horse Podcast with Bret Weinstein and Robert Malone in the ~1st week on June 2021.
Steve says, “VAERS is way backlogged..”
Robert says, “It’s (VAERS/FDA) is chaos…, etc.”
However, I assume Kirsch had already figured out what Bobby had known and was told by VAERS that reports have “disappeared”. Notice Kirsch is not saying reports were finalized and published then later deleted, but rather reports were “put in” then the reports disappeared and complete with a finger snap! Steve is saying legitimate reports were submitted, but never published!
Just writing this Substack now and regurgitating this info all again, I’m wondering where, when, and who gave Kirsch his info? Bobby had said he zoomed “this week with VAERS” so that means Kirsch had the details before Bobby did? Does anybody know the exact date when this Dark Horse was filmed and aired? Bobby’s presentation at my church was definitely 6/19/2021.
Anyhow the bottom line is by early to mid June 2021 Malone, Kirsch, and Kennedy knew VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received.
Fast forward to Apr 2023 and I had just created this Substack and basically opened up with the Epoch Times (Zachary Stiebert) FOIA on the General Dynamics $40M contract with with VAERS, which Stiebert obtain info ~Dec 2022. GDIT brought on 290 new staff that supplemented whatever staff VAERS already had!
Through my article above you can jump through and back to Josh Guetzkow’s excellent reporting on all the details and all the monthly summary detailed communications GDIT was have with VAERS management.
The absolute money shot from the Epoch/Stiebert FOIA is this:
In GDIT’s own handwriting they are saying they are “ahead of schedule”. WTH? Did they get paid $40M to come in a wipe 150,000 reports out of the system before publication?
Hells yes! Because vaersaware knows the volume of every weekly update and how many reports were deleted after publication as well!
What’s more is there is more wiggle room to back up RFKjr’s assertion plus an extra 69,000 reports “disappeared” from the system per our vaersaware analysis:
Summary:
Not only did CDC know by late 2021 that the jabs were killing people, they were actively hiding the carnage practically since the onset of the rollout. There was no backlog then and there definitely is no backlog now. There was/is throttling or a purposeful delay of published reports. How many of all these disappeared reports will ever be eventually published? How big is the inventory that the manufacturers are sitting on and haven’t submitted to VAERS yet? What’s the backlog of all the hospitals and SNF’s around the country that haven’t submitted to VAERS yet? There is purposefully delay inventory at every level I would imagine. I’m telling you this is collusion, this is fraud, this is murder, this is RICO. VAERSAWARE has all the details, yet none of these big swinging sticks have asked me anything? No worries, I’ve set it all up so you don’t need to ask me a thing. I might disappear but my data will not. Continue to bookmark and download everything, God Bless and please support The Eagle!
BTW- I’m not calling anybody a liar, I’m just saying hindsight is 20/20
They knew day one . My comment on Defender last night and my letter to BMJ on-line Feb 17, 2021:-
I have said this countless times: they could not not know. They had the most colossal signals ever and they just twiddled their thumbs. On 17 February 2021 I wrote to BMJ Rapid Responses
https://www.bmj.com/content...
Deep concern over vaccination safety
Dear Editor
At the same time as Fiona Godlee refers to “the phenomenal success of the vaccine programme” [1] deaths on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) for the two Covid vaccines currently in use in the US, manufactured by Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna, are off the scale. As of 4 February there were 653 reported deaths [2]. This was at a time when approximately 35.2 million doses had been administered [3]. It compares with 75 reported deaths associated with influenza vaccine for the current season [4] from 193.6 million doses: this is approximately 48 times the rate. Deaths are also a much higher proportion of total reports for Covid vaccines as compared with Influenza vaccines [6,7]: approximately 5% as compared with about 0.8%. Although none of these cases is confirmed VAERS is a passive reporting system which was said in 2010 to pick up less than 1% of cases [8].
On top of this the New York Times reports [9]:
“ More than 34 million Americans have received Covid vaccines, but the much-touted system that the government designed to monitor any dangerous reactions won’t be capable of analyzing safety data for weeks or months, according to numerous federal health officials.”
All this is deeply concerning to say the least.
[1] Fiona Godlee, ‘Covid 19: Two million deaths, so what went wrong?’, BMJ 2021; 372 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj... (Published 11 February 2021)
[2] https://medalerts.org/vaers......
[3] 7:12 p.m. ET, February 4, 2021, Roughly 35.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US, according to From CNN's Deidre McPhillips, https://edition.cnn.com/wor......
[4] https://medalerts.org/vaers...
[5] Table of 2020-21 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine — Total Doses Distributed, https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pre...
[6] Found 12,697 cases where Vaccine targets COVID-19 (COVID19). , https://medalerts.org/vaers......
[7] Found 9,077 cases where Vaccine targets Influenza (FLU(H1N1) or FLU3 or FLU4 or FLUA3 or FLUC3 or FLUC4 or FLUN(H1N1) or FLUN3 or FLUN4 or FLUR3 or FLUR4 or FLUX or FLUX(H1N1) or H5N1 or FLUA4) and Appearance Date on/after '2020-09-01'. , https://medalerts.org/vaers...
8] Lazarus et al, ‘Electronic Support for Public Health - Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, Results, p.6, https://digital.ahrq.gov/si......
[9] Sheila Kaplan, ‘ The F.D.A. is struggling to start up its comprehensive monitoring system for vaccinations.’, 12 February 2021 https://www.nytimes.com/202......
Timeline data points I've noticed:
- A Canadian via a FOIA-like process got from the Japanese government by May 2021 the Pfizer rat bio- accumulation studies involving just the patented lipid nanoparticles (not the mRNA!) Pfizer used to get an EUA from Japan for its human jab. The Canadian did not get Pfizers' human trial data from 2020. Sounds to me like an "oops" disclosure thanks to a Japanese gov't right hand not knowing what its left hand did to get that "limited" non-mRNA data out. Or perhaps all thanks to quiet work by a Japanese gov't insider whistleblower. More than anything, the rat bio-accumulation in rat ovaries and bone marrow is what freaked out Malone more than anything, enough to be truly *afraid* of cancers in 5 or so years and thus, he became a partial whistleblower at that point. Watch his body language close as he talked on Darkhorse about the likely need to surveille for such cancers. He was deeply and truly rattled.
- Everyone with whistleblower "insider" contacts has those contacts because they are trusted to keep secrets. As much as I want to know what each person you mentioned knew what, when and from whom we without insider info won't know all those details until the US gov't declassifies more data or more whistleblowers get brave enough to talk.
- Who paid for Malone to fly to Oregon for Darkhorse? Is he independently wealthy enough for that? Because he had to know being on that podcast could blow his entire "ratline" of insider info and contacts and thus very likely much of his private consulting career goes poof. He alluded to that openly on Darkhorse. (He has expensive tastes with his Adalusian horses!) He knew he seriously was risking jail for disclosing any USA gov't secrets. He had to know from his many work contracts the gene slice & dice, vaccine, and bioweapon high level gov't $$$ research and deployment world is all deeply intermingled with crazy, depraved and evil black budgets plus pharmaceutical company profits and trade + gov't secrets going back to WW1.
--- See my substack essay with a bit on Conant of the Manhattan Project, his Lewisite poison gas work in WW1, the long coverups of Superfund sites where "his" USA WW1 poison gas refuse was buried in Washington, D.C. and Ohio, and his work setting up more than one gov't/industry/academe "partnership" for weapons development post-WW1. https://ajvalleyheartsdelight.substack.com/p/killers-and-healers-part-2-war-poisons
Ditto, similar kind of work by Lasker in 1922 with the NIH's gov't/academe patent profit partnerships and
"modern" consumer product marketing using manipulative and fraudulent psychological tricks (see my substack Chicago to Catalina Part 3).
- I sense Steve Kirsch as a superb independent researcher and thinker is the one who tracked down Malone to pick his brain and thus they both knew early about that Canadian's work to pry out info from the Japanese and together they knew Darkhorse was a great place to expose it.
- the US Department of Defense knew d---- well by mid-January 2021 its "mandated" jabs were maiming and killing its personnel yet the political ticket-punching uniformed leaders of DoD forced coverups of the side effect data from top to bottom. "Just following orders" evil and/or stupid enablers. They should *all* be in jail for mass murder. Political appointees with at least some jail time, too, and forfeited US gov't pensions and health benefits. Dishonorable discharges for the uniformed unless they become whistleblowers fast. So, despite their ability to look at the computerized military personnel medical data, they simply deepened their coverups hoping to get away with murder, were blackmailed to do so, recklessly chasing pensions, and/or are all as dumb as logs and immoral as h---. "Dumb" as in the DoD Secretary wearing a mask and plastic face shield everywhere. I could sell that man a bridge in Brooklyn as well as every US Senator who voted for his appointment. As the infamous US Senator from Montana William "Copper King" Clark said, "I never bought a man who wasn't for sale." Dumb or just cheap whores?
- The Japanese and USA government have still not declassified all the work the Japanese did in WW2 at the Mukden POW camp in China doing human experiments on bioweapons like aerosolized anthrax. Ditto everything the USA did at Plum Island on "animal vaccines," just a couple miles away from Lyme, Connecticut. All Plum bioweapon work was publicly moved a couple years ago to Kansas to a "US Department of Agriculture" facility. Until all gov'ts come clean and declassify all biochem weapons work starting with Mukden and Plum, the Chinese will remain seriously and justifiably pissed off at both the US and Japan. Meanwhile, USA still does not know all China did during the Korean War on mind-control experiments and most USA citizens haven't a clue about all "our" CIA has done and is still doing on mind-control drugs and other dirty trick techniques. How about a public trade of all info that causes any harm to our fellow humans? Ditto for Russia for what it and the USA got from WW2 German chem/bioweapon scientists in WW2. I hint at some of what the WW2 Germans did in my substack Incense & Peppermints essay .
- Fact SJ Calvary is still facing illegal Santa Clara County fines for staying open during the lockdowns despite the US Constitution's Bill of Rights clause on Freedom of Religion is a scandal. But its lead pastor and you, Albert, being a parishioner there to connect Kennedy and Kirsch face to face in June 2021 without masks at Calvary - and them meeting in person for the first time - is an important battle win in this great fight for human health and government reform. Thank you!