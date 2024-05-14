Something is wrong with this timeline. Why?

Why because by June 18th 2021 Bobby Kennedy told my church (Calvary San Jose) CDC management had “disappeared” ~150,000 from the system (aka not published)…:

“I was on a zoom call this week with a bunch of people who work in the VAERS system…” -RFJjr June 19th, 2021

This was a cool night for me because in one I Steve and Bobby on the same day!:

If you all remember Steve Kirsch had just done that famous Dark Horse Podcast with Bret Weinstein and Robert Malone in the ~1st week on June 2021.

Steve says, “VAERS is way backlogged..”

Robert says, “It’s (VAERS/FDA) is chaos…, etc.”

However, I assume Kirsch had already figured out what Bobby had known and was told by VAERS that reports have “disappeared”. Notice Kirsch is not saying reports were finalized and published then later deleted, but rather reports were “put in” then the reports disappeared and complete with a finger snap! Steve is saying legitimate reports were submitted, but never published!

Just writing this Substack now and regurgitating this info all again, I’m wondering where, when, and who gave Kirsch his info? Bobby had said he zoomed “this week with VAERS” so that means Kirsch had the details before Bobby did? Does anybody know the exact date when this Dark Horse was filmed and aired? Bobby’s presentation at my church was definitely 6/19/2021.

Anyhow the bottom line is by early to mid June 2021 Malone, Kirsch, and Kennedy knew VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received.

Fast forward to Apr 2023 and I had just created this Substack and basically opened up with the Epoch Times (Zachary Stiebert) FOIA on the General Dynamics $40M contract with with VAERS, which Stiebert obtain info ~Dec 2022. GDIT brought on 290 new staff that supplemented whatever staff VAERS already had!

Through my article above you can jump through and back to Josh Guetzkow’s excellent reporting on all the details and all the monthly summary detailed communications GDIT was have with VAERS management.

The absolute money shot from the Epoch/Stiebert FOIA is this:

In GDIT’s own handwriting they are saying they are “ahead of schedule”. WTH? Did they get paid $40M to come in a wipe 150,000 reports out of the system before publication?

Hells yes! Because vaersaware knows the volume of every weekly update and how many reports were deleted after publication as well!

What’s more is there is more wiggle room to back up RFKjr’s assertion plus an extra 69,000 reports “disappeared” from the system per our vaersaware analysis:

Summary:

Not only did CDC know by late 2021 that the jabs were killing people, they were actively hiding the carnage practically since the onset of the rollout. There was no backlog then and there definitely is no backlog now. There was/is throttling or a purposeful delay of published reports. How many of all these disappeared reports will ever be eventually published? How big is the inventory that the manufacturers are sitting on and haven’t submitted to VAERS yet? What’s the backlog of all the hospitals and SNF’s around the country that haven’t submitted to VAERS yet? There is purposefully delay inventory at every level I would imagine. I’m telling you this is collusion, this is fraud, this is murder, this is RICO. VAERSAWARE has all the details, yet none of these big swinging sticks have asked me anything? No worries, I’ve set it all up so you don’t need to ask me a thing. I might disappear but my data will not. Continue to bookmark and download everything, God Bless and please support The Eagle!

BTW- I’m not calling anybody a liar, I’m just saying hindsight is 20/20

