In my last Lorenze article I said I found 323, but I’m now up to 398* reports pertaining to Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and/or the current PNH therapies available:

Soliris (Eculizumab) Mar 2007

Ravulizumab (Ultomiris) Dec 2018

Empaveli (Pegcetacoplan) May 2021

Fabhalta (Iptacopan) Dec 2023

* 396 are showing in dashboard now, but I just identified two more report that will reflected in next upload to the dashboard.

I can give you about 20 more visuals about vax, onset, death dates, lot#s, but you get the picture. Use the dashboard, but if that’s still too much here is a downloadable Excel spreadsheet of the 398 reports with a handy “hyperlink” to launch you to actual report.:

I found many very interesting reports and will analyze more before I make any formal observations. I will however show you a few reports that are either interesting or informative.

First thing to know and look out for all the buzzwords I used to focus in the desired reports. There was only two or three reports where PNH was “not indicated” as in the physician says something like no “PNH” per labs or studies. I decided to include these reports anyways just to have a complete set. I do not think there are anymore reports in VAERS than the ones I found, but I still want to do a couple more passes. Secondly, you need to look at every field because sometimes the “buzzword” could be under “Other Medications” field, previous vax field, lab tests field, etc.

Here is an example of the Eagle’s bionic eyes:

This 59 yr old German female died about six days after I will assume her initial Pfizer jab. She definitely had some pre-existing condition. I think everybody’s head or heart is vulnerable with this depop shot.

Most of the reports are very professionally written and offer tons of info only a physician would understand, or somebody with a medical dictionary nearby. Hopefully some medical professionals will be curious enough to browse these reports? Hopefully this info can be used in court cases down the road?

This next report is interesting because it’s one of the earliest reports in VAERS for PNH by vax date and was published in 2008, with additional info added by 2009 and indicated in blue. By the way, appending initial reports with additional info was common practice before January 2011. Nowadays, only initial report info is published and viewable even though VAERS continues to capture follow-up data. See blurb #4 below.

Not appending initial reports with follow-up data is a huge deal in VAERS, because it begs the question, how many people are now since dead, but still alive when reports were submitted? Remember The Harvard Pilgrim Study was published in last 2010 saying maybe 1% of reports ever get submitted. I will bet the farm there is another Under Reporting Factor (URF) and that is all the legitimate reports submitted but NEVER PUBLISHED!

Anyways, did you notice how similar this report is to Alexis Lorenze in that she is a young female like Alexis. Also strange how victim was immunized for meningococcal, but ends up getting meningitis… I also wonder why they this female wasn’t on Soliris (Eculizumab), it was on the market?

OMG! I hate to report this report:

OMG, these assholes know patients on Soliris (Eculizumab) have a higher risk of meningococcal infection. Based on a lot of these reports is looks like this unicorn monoclonal gives victims meningococcal. Please pray for Alexis. God Bless.

I also forgot to mention, I created a special filter for these PNH reports, accessible under the orange “Lot Details” button at top of the dashboards homepage. Then look for the last filter at the bottom right side.:

Add-on:

This is very important as Alexis will most likely be faced with a hard decision to be vaxxed with the next series of vaccines, these jabs aren’t one and done! This report is very telling because 1) this scenario to be vaxxed again will almost certainly come up. 2) Notice how long the regulatory authorities sat on this report before it was eventually submitted and published!

5 years to publish this report on a 5yr old. Pharma don’t want these reports out to early while the cabal is making their next latest and greatest elixir.

