Let’s start by going with what we know and who the players are?

Alexis presented at UCI (Irvine) Hospital on Tuesday September 10th seeking medical attention. Alexis via social media was vaxxed sometime on Friday September 13. I’m unclear if Alexis was admitted as a in-patient that day or somewhere between Friday September 13th? It is unclear who is the admitting physician is, but this would be the physician with ultimate authority regarding her care. Typically a patient presents in ER setting and could be held in “observational” status for up to 24hrs. For billing purposes the decision must be made to admit the patient as “in-patient”, otherwise the hospital will lose on revenue. I should know, I was a HMO claims auditor. Here is a little factoid, there is basically two big ER groups in California, you can think of them like a union. One of these Emergency Physician Groups has their ER billing done by a MedAmerica and it’s MedAmerica that will send their insurance claims into the insurance companies for reimbursement. The actual services for ER Physicians or intensivists is pretty simple, what’s more this physician group will usually have a contract with any managed care, IPA, HMO, MSO for about $205 per case no matter the time, complexity, critical care doctors involved. That’s the deal this group had with us at Verity Medical Foundation in San Jose.

Here is the Medi-Cal (Medicaid) maximum reimbursable fee schedule, but I digress:

Steve Kirsch wasn’t the first guy to report on Alexis, however I think Alexis was putting out her plea for help on TikTok or IG and Dad Todd was also posting info on Facebook. Alexis story quickly made it to Twitter-X and the rest was history as they say…

Kirsch reports on Sept 17th:

Trevor Fitzgibbon from the Intelligencer.today reports on Sept 22nd and includes a video of Dr. Zahra Pakbaz, MD that was already wiped from the internet!

Dr. Pakbaz scrubbed video:

Another YT podcaster that deserves a tiny bit of credit is a Floridian lady named Maritza from YT Channel That’s just Tara. FYI she seems like a pro-vax Democrat media pendeja, but I digress. I did snatch this little clip of Dr. Dr. Mark Ghalili who has since scrubbed his socials as well.

So who is Dr. Ghalili and Dr. Pakbaz? A publicly searchable CMS database called NPPES or a National Provider Identifier Registry produces some insight:

Don’t worry neither of these two physicians used their home address as a primary or secondary mailing address like some of the thinly vailed pro-vaxx physicians on Twitter-X do…

Ok so now that I left enough of a popcorn trail for avid sleuths, I wanted to talk about this Dr. Pakbaz for a second. She definitely has been around the block and strikes me as a “lead” physician in her field of hema/onc. I’m sure she knows all the physicians participating in the cutting edge trials for PNH and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). I spent a good part of the last couple days going on a carpet ride with Dr. Pakbaz watching all her videos as I could get my hands on. I learned a lot about all the PNH therapies like Soliris (Eculizumab), Ultomiris (Ravulizumab), Empaveli (Pegcetacoplan), and Fabhalta (Iptacopan).

So did Alexis really get Soliris like Kirsch and VSRF claim? Could Dr. Pakbaz and her conflicts of interests give Alexis something else like Fabhalta (Iptacopan)? It seems like the Fabhalta could have been taken orally by Alexis in a little dixie cup of pills along the way? In a matter of fact I’m not even sure if Alexis to this day has proceeded with any of these treatments or discontinued or ever started?

Remember with Covid-19 jabs they told us we are not fully “immunized” until 14 days after the dose series? Heck, the Meningococcal and the other ones are not a one and done vaccines either? Does Alexis need to finish out her “series” of vaccinations? It seems strange that all these therapies have a side effect of Meningococcal or catching it? Maybe this is the Vegas trick where the jab actually “gives” the victim Meningococcal or some kind of bacteria infection or poison? I see some haemophilus as a side effect, why didn’t they give Alexis a vaxx for that? Is this what the Pneumovax and Tdap was for?

I’ll tell you this, if and when a VAERS report is ever file/published for a 23yr old female with a Meningococcal vax it will definitely be somewhat of an outlier by comparison with all the other reports in VAERS.

So what does VAERS say about PNH, Fabhalta, Empaveli, Ultomiris, and Soliris?

There is currently 323 reports in all of VAERS and it’s very interesting! You need to look everywhere because only 43 reports show up when just doing a simple search for Dx: PNH. You’ll get 69 reports when searching the summary narrative for “PNH”. You get 106 reports when searching the summary narrative for “Eculizumab”. How many more reports were scrubbed of details from all those scrubbed retro-active VAERS reports coming from Eduravigilance and MHRA? You heard Dr. Pakbaz in her “missing” video that the trials went on in Europe as well?

My EudraVigilance dashboard is picking up 2,199 reports with 313 deaths and I never finished uploading the full Wouter Aukema data set!

What does FAERS (FDA) database say? Calling Dr. Geoff Pain! Oh that’s right, I also have a FAERS dashboard already started.:

How many more of these desired reports have since been deleted from VAERS (after publication)? Here’s one, but I’m sure there’s more…

Hey doesn’t OpenVAERS, react19 and CHD have a new system to find this stuff? I can’t wait to see it…

Since I’m on the subject I’ll show you mine, it’s just my VAERS Deleted Reports dashboard but will eventually also tell you what the “live” report is where applicable and even the reports that have a moderate to very high probability of being a match. There will be a big group of deleted reports that simply do not have a match and a portion I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge and say there is a 0% probability of not matching with any live report? Like the DEAD Pfizer trial victim that was jabbed in Oct 2020 and died by April 2021, 51y.o., female from Florida. There is no way in hell there is a matching live report, so the deleted report CAN NOT be considered a duplicate! It looks very legit and reasonable to presume it was nefariously deleted so as to not scare the sheep so early on. This is the report ID# 1288451 if you want to see it for like the hundredth time.

There is so much more I want to show and tell, I’m just waiting for my main dashboard to update. I’ve tagged and bagged those 323 PNH reports and created a new “Alexis” filter so we can group them all together at once and visualize them and see where else this medical cabal system has been experimenting!! More will be revealed.

