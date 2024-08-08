Click to launch ICAN article

Some housekeeping first, this is the 5th of 12 installments, but it should really by nearly the 7th installment:

As you can see ICAN highlights reports of depression and anxiety this cycle. If you remember the last cycle it was miscarriages & menstrual disorders being highlighted HERE. Shingles was highlighted on the 3rd installment HERE. Myocarditis in the 2nd, and I don’t remember the first?

I’m a bit perplexed because ICAN hasn’t mentioned anything about the DEATHS that have been rolling through, neither have they ever mentioned the 172K adolescents in VSAFE.

Let’s me get to work and show you a quick raw visual the 82 DEATH “checkins” that came in this 5th installment:

I’m only showing you half but it’s a good example to highlight these free text narrative “records” are by check-ins and not unique ID#’s. These 82 records of DEATH are for 65 unique registrants.

Let me be the first and I think the only one in the world that will tell you, at least 781 unique VSAFE registrant deaths have been identified in the data so far!

I’ll use ICAN’s highlight on depression and anxiety to show how subjective the data can be. There is no doubt in my mind there were actual deaths recorded in ICAN’s assertion of over 10,000 reports of depression and anxiety:

To date, the V-safe productions show more than 10,000 reports of either depression or anxiety after receiving the vaccine. Some entries report increased depression or anxiety, while others report these symptoms as a completely new condition. Disturbingly, there are also various reports of suicidal thoughts and/or ideations. Obviously, those that did commit suicide would no longer be in a position to submit further reports. Here are a few examples: “[T]he shot gave me severe symptoms of depression and anxiety. Yesterday and a little bit today I felt like I wanted to die [sic] some of it was feeling under the weather but a big part of it was that I was emotionally miserable for no apparent reason [and] I didn’t want to live.”

“I have been getting waves of unusual anxiety since the day after my second shot.”

“Extremely irritated, suicidal thoughts at times, extremely angry, severe depression and moderate anxiety the past 36 hrs”

The three examples ICAN highlights is pretty straight forward, so straight forward that it’s basically a simple word “hunt”, but let me show you some other examples like these:

This example above is not a perfect set, but it shows two points I’d like to highlight myself. First, I excluded any medDRA codes (symptoms) of death, sudden death, and death of relative/spouse, so these examples are not any registrants that were included in the 781 deaths I already identified. In terms of depression/anxiety and suicidal ideation, what do we do with emotions like heartbroken, stress, grief, grieving, or worried? I guess I’d need to double check to determine if ICAN was just word hunting or applied anymore complexity to extracting a symptom/diagnosis?

Lastly, after quickly reading thousands of these short narratives and considering there can be up to fifteen check-ins per registrant, it’s almost as if people are writing in their diary? Where I indicate “No” I would not consider this a registrant death. However where I indicate “Yes”, I would consider this a registrant death if the registrant gender also matched. For example, a entry states “My mother died…” , if this check-in narrative was attached to a male registrant, I would reasonably assume it was the son writing in his check-in “diary” and not consider it a death in the unique ID# applicable. Poking around the data using my dashboard, I could see there is as many as ~50 more deaths I could reasonable ascribe as a registrant death to bring the death count to over 800 easy.

This takes me to the next conundrum that nobody but me is talking about and that is how piece meal this data is and incomplete it still is. ICAN has only mention once and initially that a MedDRA table (symptoms list) was included in all this minutiae, however the MedDRA data set is not even close to complete, and there has not been any update from ICAN about any additional MedDRA codes coming down the pipeline?

On one hand there are Registrants with MedDRA codes (symptoms) of death but no indication yet of death in the Free text narrative section. That’s understandable because we don’t even have half due us yet. However, we have registrants indicating death in the narrative section, but no medDRA code indicating death! I stated before the exact count on a previous article but it was something like the MedDRA codes available only covered about ~two million unique registrant ID#s. So this MedDRA data set is definitely incomplete.

In summary and any way you slice it, getting VSAFE fully out into the open still has a long ways to go. However, ~800 deaths this early in the game and 172,000 adolescents is nothing to sneeze at. These two factoids are more devastating than anything mentioned so far about VSAFE in my opinion. Again, I don’t understand why ICAN’s tech team hasn’t jumped all over these facts? It’s a head scratcher. God Bless

Please do keep in mind that only about ~35,000 of these VSAFE Registrants are also comingled in VAERS. There are legitimate reasons, but it looks like not very many people to the opportunity to register in both systems. The VAERS system gives an indication the victim is co-mingled with VSAFE in a field called SPILT_TYPE. So for all intents and purposes The 10M+ registrants in VSAFE are a completely different set of people than VAERS. It’s my opinion that the VSAFE system was created to run cover on VAERS, and if VSAFE had never been created the domestic statistics in VAERS could have been doubled or even tripled! There is a lot of carnage out there folks, ponder and pray on that for a while.

