I don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth, but of all the call outs we can do ICAN decides to call out herpes (shingles)? We don’t want to mention the 30 deaths just in this tranche?

These are 30 DEATHS in just this 3rd tranche!

I don’t want to start getting cynical, but I’m starting to get cynical. Just a reminder there is close to ~700 deaths in VSAFE with all the data supplied so far. Most of those are found per the symptoms data supplied by ICAN. These would be symptoms “extracted” by the medical coders and translated into MedDRA terminology and coding convention. It’s similar to ICD-10 diagnosis codes, but it’s not ICD-10. To be clear, this is ICAN’s download section I’m talking about.:

To put the symptoms into perspective, these medDRA codes cover about 2.53M registrants, leaving 7.56M registrants without any MedDRA coding at all. Is there anymore MedDRA codes coming? Who knows I haven’t heard anything about more MedDRA data coming, only the free text narrative data.

Auditing the data in it’s entirety with everything ICAN has published so far I am definitely finding registrants that are recorded DEATHS in the MedDRA, but have no mention of death in the free text (yet). Conversely, there are free text entries indicating death of registrant, but have NO MedDRA code for death.

Since neither data set is complete MedDRA and free text, you can understand the small discrepancies. However, who else is talking about it or has the ability to go deep in the weeds? Not ICAN, not Team Kirsch, not CHD, not Igor, not OpenVAERS, not Jessica Rose, etc. etc. etc. Nobody. At least not yet.

I guess this is my lane. I’m the canary in the mine shaft. No worries, but I’m not a canary, I’m The Eagle and I don’t hold back punches when it’s game time. You come strong or you don’t come at all, like an old Pop Warner coach and legend use to tell me.

I’ve been working on getting the 3rd tranche of free text updated to my VSAFE dashboard, along with a filter of registrant ID#’s like this..:

As an example you can see per the free text, 5 people have died yet up at the MedDRA symptom level only 3 have any type of “Death” symptom. So anybody who can peer review my work, you’ll find 2 of 5 registrants in this list DO NOT have a MedDRA symptom of death.

Forget this shingles non-sense we should be getting into the deaths, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pulmonary embolisms and all the big ticket items… plus those ~172,000 kids and adolescents in VSAFE nobody is talking about. There is definitely some adolescents deaths already identified in VSAFE. I’m on it don’t worry, I just hope people would stop monkeying around and start throwing some real punches against VSAFE, CDC/FDA, D.O.D. and all the other pharma lap dogs.

FYI: It’s putting a tremendous amount of strain on resources for the Tableau software to dynamically catalogue the registrant ID#’s for each query request. In laymen terms it’s making the dashboard really slow in my current boot-strapped configuration. I’m leaning towards taking the filter (functionality) out for now, if I can’t improve the performance penalties. If my dashboard ever makes it into a court room, believe you me my dashboards will be moving and grooving like Shakira in her hay day. God Bless. Please support The Eagle!

