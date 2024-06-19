Click Image

While CDC assures the public that COVID-19 vaccines do not cause fertility issues, and that any menstrual irregularities are minor and temporary, the V-safe free-text entries CDC was forced to produce by a court order show the opposite! ICAN’s review of the free-text records produced to date, which are only a small fraction of the total set to be released by CDC, reveal at least 500 reports of miscarriage and more than 2,000 reports of menstrual disturbances. Here are a few examples: “I had a miscarriage at 13 weeks between my first and second vaccine. No chromosomal abnormalities detected.”

“I started my menstrual cycle and I’ve been in menopause for 11mo. I started the night of my vaccine. Not sure if it was a coincidence.”

“I had miscarriage after 2nd dose of Pfizer covid vaccine. I felt fine until I had the vaccine and within 48 hrs pregnancy symptoms ceased. I have no history of fertility issues or complications and had 2 healthy uneventful pregnancies prior to this.”

“I feel this has affected my hormones greatly. About a week after my shot I felt thrown into menopause. Hot flashes, horrible night sweats, mood swings and anxiety. Prior to shot I had none of these symptoms.” Not only has CDC ignored these reports from its own V-safe program, but it has also ignored studies from healthcare specialists within the United States supporting these same harms. For example, one study found significant harms to pregnant women and infants following COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Instead of taking these reported harms seriously, CDC’s website instead points to a study funded by none other than CDC itself to claim COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is not associated with adverse outcomes. This again reflects that CDC is not a medical or science organization, but rather a political one. And like all political entities, it sets a policy—in this case that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and everyone must partake—and then only publishes information to support that policy. People don’t matter. Facts don’t matter. Only the policy of increased vaccine uptake matters. ICAN will continue to review and report on the V-safe free-text entries as they are received. If you are interested in reviewing the free-text entries, you can download this data directly.

As I reported a couple weeks ago this tranche was already a couple weeks late, but better late than never. The 5th installment should already be here or any day now.

There is really something curious with the boys at ICAN? In the 3rd tranche update herpes was being highlighted, and in this update miscarriages and menstrual disturbances are being highlighted. That’s fine and dandy but what about the deaths, heart attacks, myo or pericarditis, or even all the chest pains?

Four updates to the free-text field and not any mention of the deaths? Let’s get to brass tacks. In this tranche alone there is about 50 unique death victims.:

As you can see there are 73 record entries of “death”, but unique registrants is a little over 50. I’ll just point to “Janet” who died at #19 & #20 as an example.

I don’t want to get deep in the weeds, but I’ve also located at least 73 total unique ID#’s now after 4 updates that have a death recorded in the free-text field aka summary narrative:

What is really goofy about this whole drawn out monthly Free-Text dump is the MedDRA codes aka symptoms code that should accompany the data, that has not been updated?:

These files aka MedDRA codes are equally important, and in some respects even more important than the free-text field. Some medical coder at VSAFE is looking at the full report and extracting/coding to MedDRA symptom codes from all available fields. Surely and just like VAERS there might not be exact verbiage of “death” written in the free-text but info was obtained from somewhere else. Vice Versa, I’m definitely not seeing every victim that died per the narrative also have a symptom of DEATH.

The point is in all this minutiae of free-text dumps, there are close to ~700 identified as dead in VSAFE per the MedDRA codes, ICAN hasn’t mentioned a single one?

I wouldn’t expect there to be MedDRA codes for each and every unique registrant based on the questionnaire responses, because there seems to be about ~3M or so who seemingly had no problems but were trying to be good citizens and trying to save grandma and the world by getting the shot and taking this VSAFE survey.

Of course as we get closer to the goal line I’ll do more deep dive audits, but you can too using my public dashboard!

What this article is really about is my plea to ICAN, Del, & Aaron to get your P’s & Q’s in order and give the world a update about where the rest of the MedDRA codes are, and tell the world about about ~172K adolescents in VSAFE!

I would be ecstatic if you gave my dashboard a shout out, but I don’t think you guys will roll that way? So in this case, can you politely tell your IT people to get their shit together and make yourselves a better dashboard? God Bless

Oh BTW, just in this tranche there were about ~3500 chest pains, 67 heart attacks, pulmonary emboli, myo-pericarditis, and tons of “felt like death”, suicidal ideations, “almost died”, “I’m not taking the 2nd jab”, etc.