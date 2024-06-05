3rd tranche details: HERE

According to Super Aaron Siri the 4th tranche of V-Safe free text records should have been released already? Que pasa, what’s up? Grizzled VAERS & V-Safe experts can’t wait to tear this apart!

Don’t forget ya’ll vaersaware.com has the best V-Safe Dashboard around! God Bless ICAN, but that dashboard is child’s play compared to ours!

Ours:

There’s

ICAN’s dashboard maybe be prettier, but ours is more military grade and can sink Big Pharma’s fleet of warships. ICAN’s dashboard can only slap big pharma in the face at best. lol

Iron sharpens iron, and I’m your huckleberry. You come strong or you don’t come at all. God Bless. Don’t get it twisted, I love Aaron, Del, ICAN but when the world deserves the best I stop playing pattycakes.

Click to launch world’s best V-Safe Dashboard

Share