The net positive this month is 2,573 “new” C19, Monkey, and RSV reports which produced 91 deaths. However the complete picture on this monthly drop looks like this:

Hard to see what’s really going on at the 30,000 foot level, so take a ride with The Eagle and get a eagle’s eye view starting with the 44 deleted reports.:

Since everything done in VAERS is with intelligent evil design, I’ll point out that 19 of 44 reports (43%) were pretty serious (Death, Perm Disability, Hospitalization, ER) which is not organic versus the ~30% of proportional events in the live data. They clearly go after the serious events and serious symptoms slowly erasing the severity knowing you won’t notice. I don’t think they care there is one smart eagle out there in a echo chamber exposing the truth, so here is some pretty serious symptoms they wiped off the VAERS score card as well.:

Do you see the under-coding going on with vitreous detachment, pulmonary hemorrhage, and retinal detachment coded as office visits? I guess that is technically true, but you see how this card game works? Most of those Covid-19 symptoms are probably vaccination failure technically, but I wish there was a symptom for “vaccine induced covid-19” because if there was, this shit show would be over.

If these deleted DEATHS were legit, they are taking entirely to long to recognize these reports as fake, false, or duplicate reports. Dimes to doughnuts these are legit reports but they deleted them anyways.

There were only 3 males 66yr old from Georgia that have died in VAERS and none of them fit the report above as an example.

The “New” Reports:

I haven’t done the ethical up-coding yet, but I have found over 456 reports where the age is not properly populated in the age field, which you can see studying the age categories on the right side of image above. This doesn’t include the 55 reports hiding in Unknown age where it’s documented the victim is a adolescent, baby, child, or infant.

Full disclosure, the couple of “infant” deaths from Japan with unknown age were for a pneumo vax, this is one of them…

So I’ve built myself and the world a tool/dashboard to expose VAERS. So when it comes to exposing fraud, collusion, and racketeering the timelines are absolutely essential. This is what separates vaersaware from your garden variety dump & pumpers. Here is the schema to my dashboard’s magic.:

This this graph below, I’m basically looking at TAT #8 above or the days elapsed from report received to report published.:

Here is a closer look at just the throttled aka reports held in VAERS possession for 184 days to 1,365 days:

Nothing to see here just a Permanent Disability that took VAERS more than 2½ years to publish:

Here is a bird’s eye of Covid-19 that was throttled (purposeful delayed):

Here is a bird’s eye of the other reports that were throttled 1000 days or more:

Looking at the symptoms of the flu vaxxes above we can see they are mostly administration errors severe report or two mixed in, even though it’s coded as NONE OF ABOVE aka not serious.:

I do want to show more about the delayed deaths and hidden RSV reports, but I’m running out of space in this article and I’m tired, I’ll add a part II tomorrow but here is a sneak peak the some of these “new” deaths:

