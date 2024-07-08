Part 1: HERE

Here are the Covid-19 DEATHS published July 5 by Date of Death (DOD):

The death date timeline graph is skewed by the 16 deaths with a unknown date, and only a trained eye can really see the throttling, so here is a pie chart representation of the same data.:

WTF! I won’t even split hairs about the 7 deaths in 2021 that are actually over two years ago, but I do want to highlight the 3 UNK DOD’s that probably happened in 2021 with this quick view.:

The 3 deaths in pink give clues based on vax date and onset dates, and sometimes a lot expiration date can put us in the ball park as well like ID# 2771841

When proving fraud beyond a reasonable doubt, VaersAware will ethically populate the DOD date with a reasonable Oct 1, 2021 based on all available data points. Still it’s very reasonable to believe this victim probably even died in or around July based on historical data of all other death reports. Disclaimer, I will ethically update the DOD in my dashboard to reflect my reasonable DOD, I also have a “YES/NO” edit filter to isolate all death reports where the DOD has been ethically updated by me.

For these reasons of ethically cleansing data and ability to capture all edits, vaersaware is far and away the best and most ethical VAERS pharmacovigilance tool on the planet. Let the Simpletons stick with openvaers and howbadismybatch, I’m waiting for my day in court and a chance to take down the DeathStar. God Bless

Hidden RSV Death and Injuries:

Check out these apples…

The over all issue of these hidden RSV injuries is that submitters are choosing the wrong vax type (RVX or RV5) and not RSV and/or submitters are simply not adding a official vax line item for RSV. Either way the evil knuckleheads at CDC/FDA are not maintaining a ethical database and just letting these oversights pass through into publication without correction. Evil clowns I tell you, evil clowns. God Bless

Use this link to Medalert’s Wayback Machine to validate any ID#:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php

Click to launch Dashboard

Share