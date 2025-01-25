Let’s not gild the lily and let’s smash a home run right of the bat! A dinger, a ding dong, a granny, a full monty, a whole enchilada, going yard, a poke, a blast, a bomb, a jack, a big mac attack. “Click” the image below and type in any ID# above.:

Click to launch

5,541 was the total new reports for all vax types. 2,226 reports involved Covid jabs.

Of the 64 reports DELETED, 31 were covid with 6 deaths…

Covid-19 VAERS reports have been shrinking, here is all of 2024…

I showed how that Denmark team (Vibeke & company) continued to get bamboozled by throttling HERE, and I showed some the oldest throttling jobs just on this update HERE.

There’s so much more like the reports that are continuing to document Beyfortus, the continued hidden RSV reports, etc., all Easter eggs waiting for you in the dashboard!

God Bless!

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share