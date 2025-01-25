VAERS Monthly Over View Update: Jan 2025 - "Throttling" Is The Name Of This Game!
The world and Vibeke continued to be bamboozled!
Let’s not gild the lily and let’s smash a home run right of the bat! A dinger, a ding dong, a granny, a full monty, a whole enchilada, going yard, a poke, a blast, a bomb, a jack, a big mac attack. “Click” the image below and type in any ID# above.:
5,541 was the total new reports for all vax types. 2,226 reports involved Covid jabs.
Of the 64 reports DELETED, 31 were covid with 6 deaths…
Covid-19 VAERS reports have been shrinking, here is all of 2024…
I showed how that Denmark team (Vibeke & company) continued to get bamboozled by throttling HERE, and I showed some the oldest throttling jobs just on this update HERE.
There’s so much more like the reports that are continuing to document Beyfortus, the continued hidden RSV reports, etc., all Easter eggs waiting for you in the dashboard!
https://www.vaersaware.com/entire-vaers-1990-current
God Bless!
https://www.vaersaware.com/donate
Need help finding your VAERS report?
https://www.vaersaware.com/findmyreportrequest
Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:
Let’s see if President Beautiful Vaksine OWS can lean into this with integrity and take on the deep state, DOD and Big Pharma