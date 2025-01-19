Who remembers the old Denmark blue, green, and “harmless” yellow lot study trotted around the circuit from Doc Malik to John Campbell to Peter McCullough?

I got more than twice this many articles on the Denmark lots because the study is that old, but check out some of these:

“New” VAERS Reports have been publishing every month against these Denmark lots, especially very serious reports of the supposed harmless yellow placebo lots.

Just on the very last VAERS update published January 3, 2025 here are 31 reports containing these Denmark lots:

You can see 42% (13 of 31) are these “harmless” yellow lots, and all but 3 reports are serious adverse events and mostly permanent disability.

Click ID numbers to read reports:

2812378, 2813644, 2814286, 2816807, 2817239, 2817570, 2818023

No way Vibeke! You and your team were bamboozled by the purposeful delay in publishing reports. Throttling is happening all over the world including Denmark. You yourself even proved that with your update version 2 “peer review” study.

Lastly it’s very disingenuous not to share the raw data with vaersaware because I am not a scientist, yet I’m a co-author with medical doctors and PhD’s who are scientists? Did Doc Mailk not reach out to you and encourage you to share the data? He promised he would. You are making podcasters look bad. Please put your ego aside, even though I’m not the most likable personality. This is about stopping the shots and saving as many people as we can. Allowing people to have false hope, like convincing or allowing Dr. Peter McCullough to “hope” that his mother-in-law received one of these “harmless placebo” lots is not right. People today still getting boosters against their will to keep a job or to continue their education might be recollecting an idea there are probably many placebo batches circulating and it’s worth the risk? It’s an idea you are promoting with this flawed series of studies.

https://www.jpands.org/jpands2801.htm

All Covid-19 vaccines are dog shit on principal alone, and your yellow batches are definitely not “harmless”. Please atone and share that raw data with me.

If You want to talk about harmless lots, let’s talk about these 685 Moderna Lot Numbers that have already expired, yet produce zero (0) reports in VAERS. I would venture to say it’s more about bad accounting and money laundering but a better discussion than your misguided yellow lots.:

Lastly, I’d like to know who the heck are these peers who review these studies? They need help too. The lamb is done now you get the lion and The Eagle. God Bless

Vibeke Manniche well intentioned, but misguided:

Misguided, just like the business she setup to sell PCR tests in 2020

Maybe I can get Dr. Pierre Kory to convince Vibeke to share the data with me, since Vibeke is a senior fellow at FLCCC?

