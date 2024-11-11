Part 1: HERE

To follow up on the mini revelation Dr. Jessica Rose and OpenVAERS discovered about Moderna batches thanks to VaersAware, I give the obligatory cross-reference to Jessica’s original substack article just so I know she see’s this article. I think I’ll also follow-up with a email to Jess with a excel spreadsheet attachment so she can be as current as possible… God Bless

So anyways Jessica made a little stink about this pdf supplemental within Del Bigtree/Aaron Siri ICAN’s Moderna tranche of info here:

Link to ICAN’s Moderna downloadable file(s) and pdf in question here:

https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

Please allow me to help Jessica and OpenVAERS out because this will go a long way into the hot lot, placebo, money laundering, and bad inventory debate…

In my money shot meme above, I give a tiny example of about 25 random Moderna lots that are confirmed expired per Moderna’s lot expiration look-up tool and these lot numbers don’t show up in VAERS, nor are apart of any published lists especially ICAN’s tranche and that pesky pdf supplement. I have 685 such batches… if anybody wants to talk “placebo” I would refer to these lot number that ARE NOT in VAERS.

In the 25 random example I gave a little cross cut of some lesser known alpha-numeric lot number structures as well. You will also notice Moderna not doing things in sequence is by evil intelligent design! For this reason I was always balking at Craig Paardekooper’s early work visualizing the Moderna lots and making inferences about that middle letter. He was getting graphs with cool designs but things look radically different when plotted against a lot expiration time line. And to also be clear, Team Enigma and myself would share our data of expiration dates amongst ourselves back in the old days… OpenVAERS and Jessica were anywhere in sight, even though Jessica is still on record as being apart of “Team Enigma”?

Wow! This is a little sad, I went into Craig’s Howbadismybatch website and any links to vaersaware.com has disappeared like a fart in the wind? Oh well, I’ll still keep Craig’s link in my dashboards. For me it’s the right thing to do and besides I want everybody to check out the rest then come try the best! Human nature always puts pride and ego before the mission. No worries God Bless that old billygoat Craig Paardekooper anyways, and Team Enigma, and Jessica, and Liz at OpenVAERS and whoever else spends any real time in VAERS.

Just to be crystal clear the ICAN Moderna tranche of lot number information is just for domestic lot numbers only, generally speaking. In the real curated world of VAERS many lots numbers are co-mingled and possibly issued internationally. It’s my opinion but it’s partly to do with internationally traveling VAERS victims who may have received some jabs in multiple countries, and by the time the report publishes into the public domain, it looks like some “foreign” lot number were administered domestically and vice versa.

Here is a sample of the 99 lot numbers in the ICAN’s pdf supplemental but not in VAERS:

Here is sample of 427 lot numbers in both the supplemental and in VAERS:

Like I said I got the most complete list and will graciously forward it on to doctor Jessica Rose who imagine would probably forward to OpenVAERS. Not because I want too, but because I think it’s the right thing to do for humanity. Everybody else has shown themselves to be kind of weak and lame and put pride and ego before mission. But oh well, I’ve played sports all my life into my early 20’s and it’s always been pretty high level and competitive at each step. I think the competition and fear factor issue has trained me well to work within a team. I always use the Barry Bonds analogy, most of Barry’s teammates hated him but the team would not dare kick Barry off, because the championship was too important.

Please please continue to support The Eagle!

