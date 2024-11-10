A few days ago Jessica decided to kick the tire again on the “Hot Lots” debate/anomalies and found a pretty striking anomaly here:

This post unintentionally kicked off a shit storm we might simply call a schism in the VAERS enthusiast community. Jessica found some new information that I provided and wrote a substack “update” about her Twitt-X post. Needless to say she didn’t acknowledge vaersaware again, which I’ll circle back to shortly with the receipts. Jessica’s new stack about an hour ago:

The schisms:

Latypova vs Rose:

It’s probably unfair to call this Sasha v Jess a schism, it’s just feels like Latypova offered up an old graph from the earliest days of July 2023 when ICAN produced for the world the “shipped” doses list. In all fairness Latypova and Craig Paardekooper are like the Godmother and Father of hot lots and bad batches operating as Team Enigma back in the early days of 2021. Rose quips back to Latypova with her list of substack articles. Notice Jess is telling Latypova, “you…didn’t address the concerns raised here…”.

Many more comments from audience in the thread, be sure to check those out.

Since Jessica asked via her meme graph and I was already double checking and the little Jess/Sasha spat that didn’t really shed any light on anything, I decided to throw my sombrero into the party.:

Notice Jessica, Liz Wilner of OpenVAERS and maybe even Latypova is getting fed some valuable info about the supplemental pdf Jess now writes about in her new stack. Jessica never saw this pdf or peeked in until I told her about it. BTW OpenVAERS is probably scrambling to incorporate and adjust all her graphs, they are wonky and way off in some spots, just like Jessica’s original sandbox graph is. Glad Jess & Wilner have Siri’s ear, maybe we’ll eventually get a fresh update of more curated info from the CDC. CDC/FDA suck.

OpenVAERS v Dr. Jane Ruby schism:

This is a brand new schism, the best I can tell from my perspective is Liz is a pretty big RFKjr fan, more than me but definitely a lot more than Dr. Ruby. I won’t say Ruby dislikes Bobby but she definitely throws some shade at Bobby. The shade isn’t horrible but if you follow Dr. Ruby, she holds everybody accountable and she doesn’t play favorites. Do I agree with everything Dr. Ruby says? Of course not, but I appreciate her piss and vinegar and it’s impossible to bully her. For what is worth I generally like Bobby, but he’s no saint, who is? He’s pro safe vaccine and that ruffles some feathers including mine because it’s kind of a complicated word salad. I’m hoping Bobby means that if vaccines were properly (honestly) tested, they wouldn’t even pass a sniff test, and therefore be gone, and not allowed to exist? I’m proud anti-vaxx full stop. Let’s see what Bobby can do and keep our fingers crossed.

I think OpenVAERS (Liz) used the opportunity to take what Ruby said about about mRNA and flu shots, Bobby, Trump, etc… to release some pent up resentments Liz had brewing towards Jane? Just my opinion and don’t shoot the messenger, but much like Jane I care too much to give a shit about who blows darts at me.

Dr. Ruby even did a Saturday morning coffee chat dedicating a few minutes about this OpenVAERS thing this A.M. Nov 9th here.

The day before Dr. Ruby’s coffee chat, I chimed in and responded to Jane yesterday with:

I thought I saw something brewing between openvaers v Latypova, not sure as Liz does delete Twitt posts from time to time, so let’s skip that for now I don’t want to be accused for stirring shit up between tribes that do or do not exist.

Openvaers vs VaersAware:

This one goes way back to here circa 3rd or 4th qtr 2022:

The full Liz/Albert schism story:

https://www.vaersaware.com/post/openvaers-com-the-myocarditis-stats-the-full-story

Jessica Rose v VaersAware:

Not really a schism but it’s there. Rose chooses not to acknowledge me, as if I do not exist for various reasons. I’ve double checked on work and VAERS many times and pointed out inaccuracies many times, exactly like I did on her observations of of Moderna batch 052D22A.

It’s funny, but almost infuriating how this Maria Gutschi lady in her latest article here, opens up with “Jessica’s eagle eye..”:

Hey has Jess ever opined on the ~538 dead kids in VAERS?

Through all this you notice I’m like one of the lost tribes of Israel who will not be mentioned? How did Jessica even know to go back and look at ICAN’s pdf supplemental again using a sharpened up pair of eyeglasses? Oh that’s right, it was me. It was me Maria Gutschi, I same guy who introduced Jessica to Tom Renz, the same guy who who told Jessica where to find the “foreign” downloadable VAERS files back in the early days when she only looked at the domestic data…

I have all the deets even as far back as when Kirsch seriously doubted the “spike” was deadly, and Jessica didn’t find Latypova & Paardekoopers initial Expose bombshell very interesting, and Mathew Crawford was calling Jessica Rose his spirit sister! I haven’t seen Jessica and Mathew rub shoulders in a long while?

What say you you Jessica Rose and Liz? Why so tight lipped on kid fresh? You should credit where credit is due. This whole thing with lot 052D22A is just the latest example, but it was pretty blatant. For whatever it’s worth, it’s no big deal, because everybody knows who the Good Will Hunting is in this group. I’m not nearly as smart as the rest of the flock, but I’m wise. Smarts and wisdom are two distinct conditions, and one does not imply the other! God Bless

Don’t worry I’ll let everybody know who I’ve mentioned in this article, that I mentioned them in this article. I don’t do what Jessica does and that is to keep my trap shut and hope that nobody notices…. God Bless

Happy 50th Birthday Jess!

Still world’s only interactive dashboard, click image

