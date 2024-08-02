My previous article: HERE

In today’s August 2nd VAERS update and new tranche of reports, VAERS was caught manipulating the RSV Death Reports! They Deleted a baby death, and added a baby death, but it looks like it might be the same baby from Argentina? See Here:

Now it is entirely plausible these are two mothers with two different dead babies in Argentina. However based on manufacturer’s time stamps it’s also plausible that Pfizer or CDC/FDA did like how the initial report looked as if the vaccine exposure caused the stillbirth?

The second report published today also seems to be hastily adjudicated within 48hrs from receipt of July 24th to adjudicated, finalized, final ID# issued locked in ready to “appear” on July 26th. I would bet there was no adjudicating like a request for additional info like how many weeks pregnant or when was the official stillbirth date? Now there is plausible deniability that the stillbirth was due to cesarean chorioamnionitis and not necessarily the the RSV depop shot.

ABRYSVO was approved Sept 30, 2022. Could the mother on the 1st report which is now deleted from VAERS have been jabbed before the official roll out date? What does “the third week of application” mean? Sounds like Mom was jabbed and three weeks later went into labor and her pregnancy ended in stillbirth, sometime before March 30th, 2023.

This is where it will good to look at all other Pfizer reports with time stamp in the Split Type field and find the reports in chronologic order around the Pfizer time stamp of this deleted report in question. This could net a clue of the ball park vax date and death date.

Stay tuned my regular deep dive monthly audit is coming. God Bless

