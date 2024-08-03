Part 1: HERE

As if deleting legitimate baby deaths caused by RSV jabs (part 1) wasn’t disingenuous enough, I’ll give you proof of COLLUSION between manufacturer and the VAERS management team which would be CDC/FDA and ultimately HHS. If these RSV examples just published yesterday in the VAERS system updates don’t prove willful misconduct then I don’t know what does? The heads of these institutions and other stake holders should be tried and convicted for being accomplice to murder! Malfeasance and willful misconduct is too mild of an assertion in my opinion and selective perception. Just saying.

In addition to the 108 new RSV reports including 3 deaths just published yesterday Aug 2nd, there were this additional 12 reports hiding or misclassified as some other VAX TYPE like RVX instead of RSV. You will also notice that all but 1 of these hidden and obfuscated reports were directly cross-walked into the VAERS system.

The Smoking Gun:

I left row and column titles visible to help me describe stuff. Column AL is the SPILTTYPE field that indicates the manufacturers time stamp and also identifies a report as being submitted from manufacturer directly to VAERS, I call this “cross-walked”. You will notice in column D the majority of Vax_Type is this RVX which is the designation for a Rotavirus vax (brand unknown). Here is the various options submitters will have selecting the Vax Type:

Now let me show you a few examples of these reports really being RSV reports:

Just a synopsis on these few reports, please notice how disingenuous the manufacturer is by supplying almost the bare minimum of data. Age, gender, location, vax dates practically stripped out. The inappropriate age report is actually what I call a “bundled” report. They are actually talking about multiple children/infants accidently getting a adult RSV jab! I think physicians were wanting to give the under 2 years olds the Beyfortus (nirsevimab) monoclonal quasi vaccine garbage? You mean to tell me these reports are allowed to passthrough these governing bodies (Manufacturer & VAERS) and everybody is scratching their ass not knowing or asking about vax dates, age, gender, state location, lot#’s, etc…? No way people this is collusion! These clowns are actively scrubbing out and hiding and concealing data, then obfuscating by calling these RSV reports a RVX rotavirus unknow brand. Stop Pooping on my dinner plate and calling it a Sloppy Joe. Let’s move on…

Vaccination failure, nice! This garbage doesn’t even work, because it’s dog shit. And the report is throttled (purposeful delay submitting/publishing), and hidden by the manufacturer as a RVX vax. Then the Keystone cops at VAERS take a 8 hour lunch and just finalize everything as is and the world gets to see this shit a week later. Let move on to the HIDDEN DEATHS…

What is going on, is this a patient as in the mother or father of the infant victim who submitted this report? Or is this somebody who read a Children’s Health Defense article or The Eagle’s Substack who filed these reports to the manufacturer? The third and equally plausible notion is that it’s the nefarious actions of the manufacturer themselves to cloud and discredit this whole pharmacovigilance system and it’s protocols by burying these dog turd reports in the system, knowing they will get caught, but giving ammunition to all those Kool-Aid drinking pro vaxxers in Twitter land to discredit the system? I don’t know, I just call balls and strikes, all I know is Fauci is a hood ornament and all the directives are probably coming from the Nazi faction in the East wing of the Pentagon or five miles below it where the Grand Wizard séance happens. God Bless.

