You are in the right place in you want to be in front of the Beyfortus, Synagis, RSV news. I just let Ms. Brenda know last yesterday about the 16 extra “new” hidden RSV reports (Including 1 DEATH) in VAERS newly published update on Friday Jul 5, 2024. News in happening so fast, Brenda and I can’t even keep up with each other.!

Follow WelcomeTheEagle if you want a front row seat! God Bless

Here’s the skinny on those 16 extra reports, and of course now visible our vaersaware dashboard:

https://www.vaersaware.com/entire-vaers-1990-current

click to launch homepage

Share