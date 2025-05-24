Part 1 here:

This part 2 article is dedicated in Dr. Robert Chandler who asked a great question in the comments section part 1:

I spent some time with my response to Dr. Chandler and it’s worth me quoting my response here:

The layout is discombobulated in medalerts, the layout makes more sense in WONDER and now OpenVAERS, but still not the most desirable. I've seen this same situation handled much better in some billing software like GE Centricity and EPIC. You get different views if you are looking directly through the EMR module like a physician or nurse, or whether you are looking at multiple SOAP notes through the billing module. The summary narrative section should be treated as one big long form continuous SOAP or at least the assessment part of a SOAP with a time stamp and special character to begin each appendment. This structure like in most billing modules with semi bi-directional access to EMR, should be this way in VAERS for all free text fields in my opinion. The MedDRA field is a little different because sometimes symptoms are being added or replaced or simply deleted. The medDRA field in VAERS is not a simple add-on appendment like the free text narrative field. I can see in the follow-up data how some better specificity is replacing a less specific medDRA. The magnitude of the VAERS scam is still being measured and also needs to be partitioned in two parts (domestic versus foreign). I'm already noticing the magnitude is much greater with reports submitted directly by public, SNF, urgent care, or hospitals that do not submit in bulk, a.k.a. no Spilt_Type field. Data in the spilt_type is a indicator report is coming from manufacturer, state/county health departments or any institutions that are setup to submit in bulk, and even the few (~40K) that have been crosswalked from VSAFE. Here is an example of myocarditis being added in follow-up data but with reports that DO have split_type data: 1332858 1416539 1489815 1651106 1872101 1961640 2095098 2558183 Consideration must be given to as to intent of the follow-up data, as in which follow-up data was a result of additional information was being requested by VAERS and which follow-ups were being submitted voluntarily in the interest of wanting to keep the record current? Many of the react19.org victims wanted their records updated and even their event levels updated to reflect they were now permanently disabled, or had since had an in-patient hospital stay, etc... Very very rare that forward facing reports were up-coded in AE severity, it is slightly more common to have had the AE down-coded from death to no longer dead, hospitalization to emergency, ER to office visit. I've always been vigilant to monitor upcoding or downcoding event levels after publication. Medalerts.org is critical for the function of monitoring this aspect. However one of the biggest scams of all was and is still happening in the adjudication phase before publication, and that watching serious events or life threatening events being published with absolutely no event level checked off. No box checked off means "None of Above" aka "not serious" aka safe & effective. God Bless. Please tell Naomi to consider having you and I on a podcast to talk some VAERS turkey. ;) BTW, I was floored by Steve Rubin's response to me, "I don't read the narratives..." You can understand why his presentation of of the follow-up data looks so discombobulated. Rubin basically doesn't know what he doesn't know... see here: https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/vaers-surpasses-50000-deaths-with

Hopefully you’ll be seeing Dr. Chandler and myself chop it up soon…:

I’m a couple steps ahead now, but Dr. Chandler asked if I had any idea of the magnitude of this process? I don’t want to put words in Dr. Chandler’s mouth but I will the “process” a scam of burying signals/symptoms/diagnosis inside the follow-up data. Here is a bird’s eye view of the magnitude Dr. Chandler.:

In this somewhat random list, I pulled down the symptom counts from the official WONDER, Medalert.org, and downloadable files. There is roughly about 18,221 unique symptoms. 2,669,318 cases (ID#s) is producing 11.3M total symptoms, but there is 11.5M total symptoms in the downloadable files where all the follow-up data is captured.

MedAlert.org at 11,315,912 total symptoms looks like they may have some work to do to achieve parity with WONDER, so I’m just using column F to show the percentage difference hiding in the follow-up data. So the “magnitude” is a symptom count of about 193,551 hiding in follow-up data. It’s doesn’t look like a huge deal against 11.3M symptoms, but you start to zero in on some important symptom/diagnosis.

Here’s a look at some important stuff:

This stuff adds adds up and I’ll be spending the next month looking at the original events levels of this newly discovered carnage and quantify which “not serious” event levels can ethically and should be up-coded to serious. There is ~750 people already identified as now since dead, but alive when their report was initially submitted, their deaths are buried in the follow-up data.

Recall my initial dive into myocarditis, which is sitting at #74 on this list. God Bless

