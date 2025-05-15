Excluding the Substack and Twitter-X communities the rest of the world is walking around hypnotized and anesthetized. Yes, today you can be bamboozled and unconscious at the same time, it’s a new ICD-10 diagnosis called Vaxtardism.

The official narrative is 49,567 VAERS report deaths, however the huge paradigm shift on the VAERS data structure just announced by the CDC has in essence revealed hundreds more deaths of registrants who are in effect now since dead since original publication.

It’s a bit convoluted but the basic concept is this pharmacovigilance system monitors severe adverse events for 1 year, but it could take many months or years to get information returned back to VAERS system. Since VAERS only publishes “initial reports” it creates a second set of books I will call the internal books not for public viewing, consumption, or critique. In a magician’s world this would be the equivalent of how all the magic happens behind the black curtain.

VAERS will use this arbitrary rule of initial public report reporting to the advantage of manufacturers to cover-up the vaccine carnage. Not only does VAERS continue to capture follow-up data for internal use only, but they will publish initially submitted reports into the public domain entirely to fast so as to not be obligated to publish a death because the ultimate event happened during the four to six week adjudication phase.

Imagine people on a ventilator, people in a coma, people brain dead but still alive and VAERS reports are being submitted. All the gory details and the victim is hanging on by a thread, the healthcare submitter even documents “expect death”. VAERS publishes reports quickly because it’s not fake/false and ten years later the VAERS report still says hospitalization and expect death. Internally the records would show the person died a within days to months after initial report was submitted.

Burning question:

How many victims in VAERS are now since DEAD?

Who knows but this is how many Covid-19 VAERS DEATH reports there are.:

This revelation of follow-up data the CDC/FDA they allow us to see still does not address the hundreds of reports that contain bundled or multiple deaths on a single report. If VAERS would go back and ethically unbundle these multiple deaths in into single reports we would have as many as ~2,500 additional covid jab deaths, easily. I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge on this assertion any day of the week, but I digress.

Any who, I think we might be hearing more about hidden deaths soon on bigger platforms. Here’s why I think this.:

The person working on this project for PMC was just interviewed on Steve Kirsch's VSRF podcast by the way.

This next section is less sexy and is only intended for the inner circle of VAERS analysts. It’s not intended for a general audience but is very important for the advancement of a true and radical transparency pharmacovigilance system.

I’m super appreciative of Rubin’s response and wisdom, however like I told Rubin I come strong or not at all, so here I come and I’m only calling balls and strikes.

Rubin said he’s still “not done” a boy ain’t that the truth, in a matter of fact OpenVAERS hasn’t even updated their website with May updates. Here is some progress Rubin has made with the symptoms.:

In regards to my burning question regarding summary narratives, natural language versus simple appendments and/or add-ons I got a stunning response and a little brush off “good luck with that”?

Here is what we are talking about, let’s start with ID# 2554634

Next is CDC WONDER version:

Symptoms:

First observing symptoms within the two interpretation you will see Autopsy was added in the follow-up data while resuscitation was removed per CDC. Medalerts depending on viewing mode shows resuscitation is still present and not deleted. And autopsy symptom was present in order1 aka version 1.

Adverse Event Description:

The one real point I want to make about symptoms versus summary narratives or any free text field is that symptoms can be added on or intended to be replaced or even deleted. While summary narratives are intended to be add-ons or appended almost like the way a physician organizes a patient’s chart with follow-up visits.

Here is a interpretation I took the liberty of creating based on my experience of seeing how some EMR/Billing modules handle the same type of data.

In this next example ID# 246336 which is slightly uncharacteristic but not uncommon in the respects that behind the scenes data was appended to this report on six occasions. This one month old baby death involves a attorney, VICP, and potentially a huge lawsuit. Here is this report as it looks today.:

click to launch report with follow-ups

Here is one small portion of the follow-ups from the 4th to the 5th follow-up in medalerts.org:

Here are the updates to the summary narrative from the CDC:

Studying this particular report it’s apparent beyond how Medalerts or anybody else interprets the data for presentation to the public, that CDC is skillfully obfuscating the data by removing the date of death and reverting back to bare minimum style narratives. The question is why would seemingly scrub their own internal data, unless they are continuing to obfuscate knowing this "follow-up” was slated to be push out to the public? I don’t believe for one second this is all their follow-up data after 35 years.

Conclusion:

A lot of work lay ahead but these are steps in the right direction. It’s to bad Steven doesn’t read or examine the summary narratives, but it explains the square nut and round hole shit show of trying to “merge” narratives as opposed to appending the next block to text to the bottom of the paragraph. God Bless

