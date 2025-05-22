WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise L Western's avatar
Denise L Western
5h

BRAVO! 👏 Good Lord it’s worse than we ever expected. The crime was not just in delivering these death shots but in the lack of reporting/twisting of the input information as well. Again, Bravo

God bless 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2h

A recent paper on Jab induced Myocarditis helps explain why Males are more affected but the authors seem to be unaware that Endotoxin affects the degree of Killer Cell differentiation and maturation.

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/cd56-and-cd57-natural-killer-cells

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture