OMG! OMG! OMG! I have the tiger by the toe now, so let me show you how it’s done. The con game starts with a reasonable (up to) 4-6 weeks adjudication process where it is assumed information is being compiled, requested if applicable, and authenticated. It would also be reasonably assumed that any additional info received during the initial adjudication process would be appended to initial report and included in the initial publication. You might assume that a missing lot number, a missing vax date, onset date, death date, labs, pre-existing conditions, other meds, allergies, previous vax Hx, obtained during initial adjudication would be included in the initial publication? All these reasonable assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth.

The truth is that VAERS adjudicators or some management team supervising the reports and incoming data will quickly finalize and publish reports based on the revealing continuous data coming in during the initial adjudication. VAERS doesn’t want “chest pains” turning into myocarditis within a few days of initial submission.

They don’t want “expect death” turning into a confirmed death within this 4-6week adjudication phase. Are you starting to see where I’m going with this? It’s like VAERS is dealing from the bottom of the deck, knowing which cards are coming into the hopper. If VAERS sees a “death” or a “myocarditis” coming into the hopper, maybe General Dynamics will step in and assume jurisdiction and finalize the report before all the sausage is made!? Like this:

Now that some follow-up data is being included in the downloadable files, we VAERS analysis are starting to see the real picture. Since Myocarditis is all the rage again, because of yesterdays Senator Ron Johnson Investigative Committee Meeting, I’ll show you the tip of this iceberg a.k.a. the myocarditis scam in VAERS. Here you go…:

In example above Myocarditis was not included in initial submission but 12 days later it was submitted as follow-up data. Since only initial reports are published by the letter of the law or the rules that VAERS invents, myocarditis was never published in initial publication a month later on October 15 and never mind the kid was only 21yrs old.

In the example above you can see why the initial adjudication phase was accelerated, if we are even to believe VAERS at face value. They didn’t want chest pain to turn into myocarditis! Never mind the victim was a 16yr old child.

Are you seeing the pattern yet? I wouldn’t be surprised if VAERS actually manufactures the initial report by breaking it up into two reports so that the revealing information can be kept internally and out of the obligations of publishing as initial information?

Am I making my point? None of these myocarditis reports are considered myocarditis because the symptom/diagnosis was not included in the initial publication! Any PhD analyzing VAERS in dump & pump mode will miss these including the hundreds of other reports that have myocarditis buried in the follow-up data.

I don’t want to guild the lily but anybody with minimum skills that take this list and see some more of this myocarditis cover-up.:

Just the tip of the iceberg folks, we could do this same exercise for pericarditis, myopericarditis and all the other flavors of carditis. Somebody better call The Eagle to one of these Ron John sit downs. God Bless

