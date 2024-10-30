Previous article: HERE

The Eagle eye view:

The money shot:

Here is the official count:

Now let’s get started:

I’m almost on point but and it’s bugging me that I’m not, but it looks like I’m off by 2 deaths and 3,068 None of Above’s. My immediate disclaimer is that vaersaware.com codes adverse events to ultimate specificity, meaning one report will equal only one adverse event. If you are dead you are dead, the report WILL NOT also be counted as a hospitalization, life threatening, permanent disability, etc. For this reason you will notice in the official counts, adverse events runs at 109.99% (2,893,154) of total reports. Keep in mind that is 262,749 over the 2,630,405 actual case count and because NOA (None of Above) does not have any level checked off, it’s actually all the other 938,807 reports (office visits to death) that have multiple event levels checked off.

There is nothing wrong with reports having multiple events identified like somebody that landed in the ER and transferred into a in-patient stay and then died. Some people might ask, wouldn’t that scenario also qualify as a permanent disability and life threatening event? Death is permanent and the outcome was beyond life threatening…. you dead! You are starting to see how this double and triple counting method can get convoluted.

None of The Above level:

Did you know that all administration errors are obligated to have reports filed? Broken syringes, expired lots, storage errors, under-dose, over-dose, wrong patient, wrong mixture, wrong flavor like giving a adult vax to a child, etc. I believe this event level should be reserved for admin error only reports or an entirely new event level should be created. So in effect, I’m trying to get everything else out of NOA as reasonably possible.

In my phase one of upcoding I go after the low hanging fruit like looking for all diagnostic laboratory and imaging in the None of Above level. There is a ton of x-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, echocardiograms, labs, etc. Everybody knows you need to visit your GP (general practitioner) or specialist to get your imaging or lab referrals, hence a minimum event level of Office Visit is appropriate.

Here is a super truncated view of just a few of diagnostic imaging and tests in the lowest level None of Above and by definition should qualify as at least a Office Visit:

Serious adverse events are hiding through out the system but simply by MedDRA codes (symptoms/diagnosis) and event level boxes being checked off or not here is just a small fraction of lowest hanging fruit in the lowest level bucket NOA:

I call out “chest pain” here because I believe in hindsight chest pain is most likely a serious event and could likely be just undiagnosed myocarditis pericarditis. Based on time stamps I believe many “chest pain” reports were filed before a clinical diagnosis of “carditis” ever had a chance to be clinically diagnosed by a professional.

If I were Anthony Fauci, I would have put out an edict on one my cocktail napkins saying, “if the victim is diagnosed with carditis and you are forced to file a VAERS report, make sure the submission date of chest pain is before the chart note date and lab results of myocarditis.” This way Office visits and even Emergency visits won’t be classified as a serious event.

I even heard Amy Kelly of Naomi Wolf’s Daily Clout on Brian O’Shea’s podcast today discuss the “Pfizer papers” new book saying that myocarditis and pericarditis causes permanent damage in some form or degree! I believe it and ask you all now, how many days of your life will carditis cut off? How much quality of life? How many degrees of permanent disability were you just dealt even in a single shot? Can you still run around the track a couple times, ride a bike, climb a couple flights of stairs? Chest pain is big deal and vaccines shouldn’t be giving so many people chest pain! FYI there is about ~40K chest pain victims worth of Covid reports that are NOT diagnosed with some form of carditis. Much of the chest pain as shown above is sitting in NOA or the Office Visit level aka safe & effective, not serious level.

In my previous article I pointed out the ~1,163 C19 jab victims with cardiac arrest but did not die. I explained how I thought there was probably at least a few hundred of these victims actually died because there was no mention, indication, or clue of resuscitation. Maybe for shits and giggles I’ll up-code the ones I think probably died, since we can always look at both data sets original versus ethically cleansed.

Summary:

So much more explanation can be given at will be in small bites, but here is where I give my caveat to all the PhD dump and pumpers that are crunching this data. Your shit is weak if you are not aware of this under-coding that exists. Your shit is weaker if you DO know but are not talking about it and double checking for your self. Consider yourself put on notice. I’m talking under-coding, hidden dead kids, etc. God Bless

