Under-Coding of Serious Adverse Events in VAERS. It's a Huge Problem! Dump & Pumpers Beware!!!
Uncounted Deaths, Safe & Effective Deaths, Not Serious SIDS and other fetal demises, cardiac arrests, Pulmonary Embolisms, Aneurysms, Strokes, Infarctions
I’m almost on point but and it’s bugging me that I’m not, but it looks like I’m off by 2 deaths and 3,068 None of Above’s. My immediate disclaimer is that vaersaware.com codes adverse events to ultimate specificity, meaning one report will equal only one adverse event. If you are dead you are dead, the report WILL NOT also be counted as a hospitalization, life threatening, permanent disability, etc. For this reason you will notice in the official counts, adverse events runs at 109.99% (2,893,154) of total reports. Keep in mind that is 262,749 over the 2,630,405 actual case count and because NOA (None of Above) does not have any level checked off, it’s actually all the other 938,807 reports (office visits to death) that have multiple event levels checked off.
There is nothing wrong with reports having multiple events identified like somebody that landed in the ER and transferred into a in-patient stay and then died. Some people might ask, wouldn’t that scenario also qualify as a permanent disability and life threatening event? Death is permanent and the outcome was beyond life threatening…. you dead! You are starting to see how this double and triple counting method can get convoluted.
None of The Above level:
Did you know that all administration errors are obligated to have reports filed? Broken syringes, expired lots, storage errors, under-dose, over-dose, wrong patient, wrong mixture, wrong flavor like giving a adult vax to a child, etc. I believe this event level should be reserved for admin error only reports or an entirely new event level should be created. So in effect, I’m trying to get everything else out of NOA as reasonably possible.
In my phase one of upcoding I go after the low hanging fruit like looking for all diagnostic laboratory and imaging in the None of Above level. There is a ton of x-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, echocardiograms, labs, etc. Everybody knows you need to visit your GP (general practitioner) or specialist to get your imaging or lab referrals, hence a minimum event level of Office Visit is appropriate.
Here is a super truncated view of just a few of diagnostic imaging and tests in the lowest level None of Above and by definition should qualify as at least a Office Visit:
Serious adverse events are hiding through out the system but simply by MedDRA codes (symptoms/diagnosis) and event level boxes being checked off or not here is just a small fraction of lowest hanging fruit in the lowest level bucket NOA:
I call out “chest pain” here because I believe in hindsight chest pain is most likely a serious event and could likely be just undiagnosed myocarditis pericarditis. Based on time stamps I believe many “chest pain” reports were filed before a clinical diagnosis of “carditis” ever had a chance to be clinically diagnosed by a professional.
If I were Anthony Fauci, I would have put out an edict on one my cocktail napkins saying, “if the victim is diagnosed with carditis and you are forced to file a VAERS report, make sure the submission date of chest pain is before the chart note date and lab results of myocarditis.” This way Office visits and even Emergency visits won’t be classified as a serious event.
I even heard Amy Kelly of Naomi Wolf’s Daily Clout on Brian O’Shea’s podcast today discuss the “Pfizer papers” new book saying that myocarditis and pericarditis causes permanent damage in some form or degree! I believe it and ask you all now, how many days of your life will carditis cut off? How much quality of life? How many degrees of permanent disability were you just dealt even in a single shot? Can you still run around the track a couple times, ride a bike, climb a couple flights of stairs? Chest pain is big deal and vaccines shouldn’t be giving so many people chest pain! FYI there is about ~40K chest pain victims worth of Covid reports that are NOT diagnosed with some form of carditis. Much of the chest pain as shown above is sitting in NOA or the Office Visit level aka safe & effective, not serious level.
In my previous article I pointed out the ~1,163 C19 jab victims with cardiac arrest but did not die. I explained how I thought there was probably at least a few hundred of these victims actually died because there was no mention, indication, or clue of resuscitation. Maybe for shits and giggles I’ll up-code the ones I think probably died, since we can always look at both data sets original versus ethically cleansed.
Summary:
So much more explanation can be given at will be in small bites, but here is where I give my caveat to all the PhD dump and pumpers that are crunching this data. Your shit is weak if you are not aware of this under-coding that exists. Your shit is weaker if you DO know but are not talking about it and double checking for your self. Consider yourself put on notice. I’m talking under-coding, hidden dead kids, etc. God Bless
Have you ever hit a curb it other object and damaged the sidewall of your tire, or seen one that was damaged as such? The sidewall may be cut, bulging, bubbled out. What you can see is the damage inside to the structural cords. If the tire still holds air, you can take your chances and continue to drive on it. If the tire is internally damaged, it'll be out of round to some degree and the tire will shimmy and bounce going down the road. To what degree depends on the damage. If tire springs an air leak and loses air, you'll might be able to refill it one or more times to make it home. The real danger is the damage tire going flat and coming apart at speed, and causing you to lose control and crash. So instead of taking chances and driving on a tire with myocarditis, you could just put on the spare, drive to the tire shop and buy a replacement tire, because sidewall damage cannot be fixed, unlike a puncture through the tread. Obviously, it's not possible to do the same for a damaged heart.
Everyone who has been vaxed should be screened for damage to the heart, because the Vax absolutely can and does damage the heart, just as hitting a curb can and does damage a tire. To what degree is highly variable. Emergency rooms began testing every single patient in 2021 for heart damage, and defibrillators were installed in every government institution, from schools to city hall. So they knew. And played stupid or flat out denied the Vax damaged the heart. (And all the other organs). But that's it. They did tell general practitioners to screen patients for hidden heart damage .
The vaxed are not more succeptible to a virus and catching Covid over & over post Vax & booster. They've been poisoned, and their cells, tissues and organs have been damaged to varying degrees. All their tires including the spare have hit a curb, and they're driving around as if all is well.
It's bad enough that my 56-year-old daughter died of renal cell carcinoma from 1 Pfizer shot an 1 Moderna shot four months and one week after she had taken the second shot, but to have submitted the VAERS report, and knowing that it had been accepted and then not being able to find it in the VAERS records is too much to tolerate. Where is my daughter's death acknowledged in this? And how many other deaths from cancer are missing from this record? Maybe they are alluding in the number of hospital visits she had to make there in Worcester, Massachusetts.