Before I explain how VAERS is hiding at least a few hundred extra deaths in “cardiac arrests”, I wanted to let you know that I’ve been busy ethically up-coding reports in VAERS like some of these cardiac arrests VAERS says is “not serious” aka safe & effective. Hence my almost 10 days Substack hiatus. As a side note, Dr. Brian Hooker of Children’s Health Defense is actively setting up a meeting between myself a small group of people from the CHD analytics & IT team. I’ll keep you posted.

So as you can see 2,519 of 3,682 Covid-19 jab victims with cardiac arrest died, leaving 1,163 that did not. By definition there is even 156 reports where VAERS says a cardiac arrest is not serious. A serious event by strict definition is hospitalizations to death. ER Visits, Office Visits, and None of the Above (NOA) are considered not serious and therefore could be construed as safe & effective by the kool-aid drinking pro-vaxxers.

A tiny limitation of the medalerts.org system is that it’s filter can not show you the “not serious” like the WONDER system can, medalerts can only show you everything and/or the serious only depending on the “serious” box being checked or not.

Now this is where the story gets really good and can only be explained by a HMO Claims Auditor or someone really paying attention to things like cardiac arrest.

Typically cardiac arrest means your heart stopped and you are DEAD. In the medical billing world and reimbursement for services rendered world which I assume most physicians and critical care providers participate in, need to declare if there was resuscitation or spontaneous resuscitation, otherwise there will be included a time of death. We auditors call it ROSC.:

I’ve been known to deny hot shot critical care providers at Stanford Hospital five days of in-patient stay and only reimburse for one day all because their op-report or encounter data aka Subject, Object, Assessment, Plan (SOAP) chart notes did not indicate ROSC and I thought the patient was DEAD!!??

If you are a critical care doctor or a admitting or attending physician, you know the billing rules! Please don’t try and bullshit and bullshitter, ok? VAERS should be the same way, but it’s not and just a another shimmy-sham that exists in VAERS. Based on my experience and knowledge I would say there is at least a few hundred more dead victims with cardiac arrests in the 1,163 victims that do not have a box checked off as being dead.

The world is getting bamboozled by the amount of under-coding of very serious adverse events flying under the radar. I keep saying there is over 100,000 reports of severe adverse events and even death being classified as NOA (None of Above) aka safe & effective.

So with all this under-coding, I’ve been busy ethically up-coding reports to get a real picture of what is going on. And not just Covid-19 reports, I have gone back and started at report #1 in 1990 and double checking everything! Not quite finished but have enough to make an update with significant changes

The main dashboard is in the process of being updated, it will be ready in about another 16 hours. For now here is a peek behind the curtain from my desktop version of Tableau.:

Ethically counting serious events as serious events really changes the complexion of VAERS. It would be game over, if VAERS was ran properly. It should have been game over well before 1990 but here we are. VAERS has been running cover for big pharma from the beginning unfortunately. God Bless

