Dr McCullough’s original Dr. Vibeke Manniche podcast: HERE (pub: Aug29, 2024)

Daily Clouts original podcast: HERE (pub: Sept13, 2024)

I don’t think anybody has done more critical analysis than me so I’m just leaving a couple previous articles here and here but realize about a year and half and a dozen other articles separate the first and last… but let’s go back to the beginning. Search my Substack for keywords: Denmark or Danish if you want to see more.

Here is what came straight from Max sent to Josh, then to me as public information for anybody interested, my rendition is on the right side:

Notice in Max’s vax type/version “1,2,3” column that translates to the blue, green, yellow dots and their over all rank. Here is the now famous graph with the most toxic blue dots info for rank correlation.:

It’s important to note at this point what relative “weight” did Team Denmark to Severe Adverse Events (SAEs) and death? I tried a couple relative value techniques, but really looks very close to simple ratio of Severe events divided by doses (shipped).

Back in early July 2023, I made this interactive dashboard:

https://www.vaersaware.com/schmeling-denmark-lot-study

A lot has happened since Team Denmark published their paper in March 2023, and here is September 2024 they have since received more “backlog” data from the Danish government. It’s actually a astonishing amount of “backlog” data! It’s basically almost 125% more reports than the team originally had.:

The explanation in the new Denmark/Sweden comparison says there is now 30,646 reports or “people” like Jessica and I like to say.

In the details above it seems like the adverse events reported was given (updated) and now showed 72 Pfizer batch, however the Serum Institute “SSI” don’t give the batch sizes (shipped or administered), therefore the team decided to just stay focused on the original 52 batches with 30,646 people and 83,667 SAEs

Ok great, so I ask Dr. Manniche to share the her data with me based on what she said to Dr. Peter McCullough and the world! See this 2min clip:

If you didn’t catch Manniche’s rebuff of my request, here it is:

I haven’t completely struck out yet, I’m not sure if the whole is not feeling me, or it’s just Vibeke? This doesn’t put Schmeling and the rest of the team in a good light! I’ll keep you posted on my correspondence to all them directly, this time.

Let’s continue to audit what I have, no thanks (yet) to Vibeke…

Ok Meditate on this, it’s my three-part guide.

First part is Max’s Schmeling’s original data you are familiar with Second part is VAERS “Denmark Only” by report, not by multiple SAEs per report. Third part is VAERS “all Countries” by report, not by multiple SAEs per report.

After digesting the heat maps of data, you will notice what is considered a yellow “harmless” batch in Denmark, definitely CAN NOT be considered harmless in another country? Ummm… I don’t think you can say yellow dot batches are even “placebo”, “saline” and harmless in Denmark?

Just so I crystal clear, I’m say there were 5 deaths in the yellow dots from batch# FH8469, now 7 deaths in yellow dots coming from Denmark, and 89 deaths in total from all yellow dot batches in VAERS today.

Let’s highlight batch rank# 50 aka FM3289 which is one of the least harmless and smallest batches in Denmark, except for the 1 permanent disability and 1 hospitalization is actually pretty toxic in Japan (13 deaths)…

Considering It’s been about two weeks since the Courageous Discourse podcast with Dr. McCullough, let’s see what was said about the yellow dots lots again recently…

So look it’s pretty clear the yellow dot batches were the most recent batches at that point in time up to Jan 11, 2022 vaccination date. Since then and apparently the “backlog” received it seems like it’s been a majority of the yellow dots?

Using what I have available to me in VAERS, let’s look at the vax dates of Blue, green, yellow batches by all countries, all AE’s, then severe AEs only.:

Here is the same thing but Denmark only:

Wow! A smoking gun in the Sweden data!

I will tell you the other smoking gun about this Denmark & Sweden data, it seems like Sweden is throttling a lot of reports and not sending them over to VAERS? Because VAERS has been stripping data from Eudravigilance reports coming from the EMA since November of 2022 it is now impossible to get country of origin info for “new” reports. However we can see this throttled reports are still coming in and published new in VAERS against these now ancient lots.

Did you know 40 reports have been deleted from VAERS that were blue, green, or yellow dot reports?

one of the deaths is from Sweden, and a couple of hospitalizations from Denmark.

It also looks like Denmark reports had a AEFI ID# that might be traceable back to EudraVigilance? Here is this example, someone please let me know if anybody can make a connection?

If I had that raw Denmark data I can try to match data to VAERS and to the Eudravigilance data obtained to Wouter Aukema in the Netherlands. I have that data…

To me based on my observations it looks like the Denmark government may be sitting on a lot more reports than they will ever cross-walk over to VAERS. As it stands today there is 3,524 VAERS reports (Danish people) out of the 30,646 people Team Denmark has allocated towards the 52 Pfizer lots currently.

At the margins I think realistically, some yellows should change to greens, and some greens should be bumped up to blues… it’s relative I guess…

Applying a weighted relative value of 4000 points to deaths, 195 points to severe, 15 points to mild reports I calculate a RVU lot toxicity rank that looks like this:

Sept 15 10:12pm PST:

I won’t bother concealing the Denmark/Sweden teams emails it’s public on their paper.

God Bless and let’s keep our fingers crossed we have a positive outcome trying to obtain the data.

