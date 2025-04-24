It all started by me wanting to create ~1,900 hyperlinks to DEATH reports in V-Safe. A unique functionality I'm working within a brand new "dashboard" very similar but light years better than ICAN's offering here:

Substack and X for that matter has about a 10,000 word limit on articles and I assume tweets. However it's not clearly stated what's the limit on hyperlinks? People as you know use hyperlinks to their source data and backup documentation and citations.

Since data and dashboards are not everybody's "thing" I was trying to think outside the box on all the different ways the general population can have easy access to this very important pharmacovigilance data.

I learned Twitter-X and Substack don't like a ton of hyperlinks even though I'm staying well with the arbitrary 10K word limit? Technically one hyperlink should be considered one word, but maybe 50 characters long or longer. Is this the problem? Who knows but I was temporarily suspended from Substack for spamming.

I’m back in Substack’s good grace and it was an oversight on their part. So I’ll circle back and show you all the 1,900 death reports in V-Safe:

I was going to show deaths 1,191 through 1,900 but decided it was over kill in light of ICAN making the 12th and final installment of "free text summaries" somewhere around Easter weekend. We now have all data that ICAN is supposedly going to get. I can finally draw some major conclusions.

Conclusion:

ICAN is being bamboozled with the incomplete set of MedDRA codes and now Free Text Summary Narratives they have been given!

There are dead people with summary narratives of “death” but no medDRA code of death! a. Some is bad coding b. Some is deliberate obfuscation (ex: coding to pre-existing conditions or unevaluable. c. Some must be because ICAN was not given full medDRA set There are dead people with medDRA “death” but no summary narrative of death! a. No narrative because ICAN was not given applicable summary narrative. b. There can’t be another explanation except possibly because the PBX Call Center creates another data set of response results (like death) that coders are coding from? The separate Pregnancy Registry which ICAN was not given, and Dr. Shimabukuro used to fabricate his NEJM peer reviewed article HERE.

These combinations of obfuscations begs the question of the millions of other registrants with that are missing both medDRA and free text narratives entirely? There were plenty of other survey questions that asked various question like how are you feeling today? Do you think the vax caused your symptoms? Are you getting better or worse?

I’m looking at the combinations and realizing there are thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands that responded, “I feel worse”, “poor”, or “yes- the vaccines caused my symptoms”. Many of these registrants do not have summaries or medDRA codes?

As of today I have only found around ~1,900 unique registrants that are dead out of 10 million. This proportion alone should be indicative that this data is skewed or incomplete. Some many other indicators are telling me this is even more curated than VAERS.

Take any peer reviewed V-Safe manuscript with a grain of salt, the results are surely much worse than any dump & pump PhD is going to tell you. This data isn’t just off by a little, it’s off by a massive amount.

Examples:

There has been no fanfare from ICAN or legal “updates” about supposedly now having the complete set of V-Safe data. I’ve been pretty vocal about my assertions and even sent the info along to ICAN’s Whistleblower department. I sure hope they will go back and bang on castle doors, because we do not have all the V-Safe data, not even close. God Bless

