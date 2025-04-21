This group 105-182 (fetal demise)

105) Registrant Code: JLR-31387-93494

MedDRA: Death neonatal

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=JLR-31387-93494

106) Registrant Code: K46-24722-90310

MedDRA: Death neonatal

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=K46-24722-90310

107) Registrant Code: TUM-98821-25791

MedDRA: Death neonatal

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=TUM-98821-25791

108) Registrant Code: 22J-25670-19591

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=22J-25670-19591

109) Registrant Code: 2Z9-12102-91897

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=2Z9-12102-91897

110) Registrant Code: 4K8-77844-95165

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=4K8-77844-95165

111) Registrant Code: 4P8-23334-78070

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=4P8-23334-78070

112) Registrant Code: 54Z-19996-83467

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=54Z-19996-83467

113) Registrant Code: 5MZ-14837-56392

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=5MZ-14837-56392

114) Registrant Code: 6GS-30290-09022

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=6GS-30290-09022

115) Registrant Code: 6XQ-41903-51967

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=6XQ-41903-51967

116) Registrant Code: 74G-14323-02635

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=74G-14323-02635

117) Registrant Code: 7M2-63729-47864

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=7M2-63729-47864

118) Registrant Code: 8J8-27111-78860

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=8J8-27111-78860

119) Registrant Code: AD9-12016-81662

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=AD9-12016-81662

120) Registrant Code: C64-21679-30203

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=C64-21679-30203

121) Registrant Code: CDV-32001-99874

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CDV-32001-99874

122) Registrant Code: CJW-12535-83044

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CJW-12535-83044

123) Registrant Code: CR5-13649-11378

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CR5-13649-11378

124) Registrant Code: DRG-28339-81561

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=DRG-28339-81561

125) Registrant Code: FCS-17819-41430

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=FCS-17819-41430

126) Registrant Code: GQG-18105-30002

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=GQG-18105-30002

127) Registrant Code: K2H-28520-98564

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=K2H-28520-98564

128) Registrant Code: K69-92525-25204

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=K69-92525-25204

129) Registrant Code: KV8-21132-29303

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KV8-21132-29303

130) Registrant Code: P79-32526-63905

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=P79-32526-63905

131) Registrant Code: PFQ-14843-23782

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=PFQ-14843-23782

132) Registrant Code: QGX-60716-92353

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=QGX-60716-92353

133) Registrant Code: RAW-96056-20128

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=RAW-96056-20128

134) Registrant Code: RE7-15860-64094

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=RE7-15860-64094

135) Registrant Code: RRM-89013-56751

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=RRM-89013-56751

136) Registrant Code: S8T-30045-66969

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=S8T-30045-66969

137) Registrant Code: SUE-25097-16823

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=SUE-25097-16823

138) Registrant Code: T98-91965-63738

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=T98-91965-63738

139) Registrant Code: TNC-28731-22379

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=TNC-28731-22379

140) Registrant Code: TZS-28146-39493

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=TZS-28146-39493

141) Registrant Code: XPP-10439-26027

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=XPP-10439-26027

142) Registrant Code: XSJ-20995-12686

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=XSJ-20995-12686

143) Registrant Code: Y73-28184-27902

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=Y73-28184-27902

144) Registrant Code: Y7S-56488-28736

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=Y7S-56488-28736

145) Registrant Code: YKU-20161-04274

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=YKU-20161-04274

146) Registrant Code: ZWZ-25403-24100

MedDRA: Foetal death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ZWZ-25403-24100

147) Registrant Code: EXQ-10270-67476

MedDRA: Premature baby death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EXQ-10270-67476

148) Registrant Code: KY8-31955-32084

MedDRA: Premature baby death

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=KY8-31955-32084

149) Registrant Code: 26S-95855-97479

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=26S-95855-97479

150) Registrant Code: 2LM-16474-61741

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=2LM-16474-61741

151) Registrant Code: 3GB-11945-06611

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=3GB-11945-06611

152) Registrant Code: 3JV-80639-88007

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=3JV-80639-88007

153) Registrant Code: 3UT-24973-71260

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=3UT-24973-71260

154) Registrant Code: 4WX-20116-26061

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=4WX-20116-26061

155) Registrant Code: 8PR-10434-20860

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=8PR-10434-20860

156) Registrant Code: 9ZL-16699-00671

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=9ZL-16699-00671

157) Registrant Code: CFZ-23819-35679

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=CFZ-23819-35679

158) Registrant Code: DVZ-22686-91728

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=DVZ-22686-91728

159) Registrant Code: EH7-37622-90966

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=EH7-37622-90966

160) Registrant Code: FC3-10781-93930

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=FC3-10781-93930

161) Registrant Code: FYJ-25340-38607

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=FYJ-25340-38607

162) Registrant Code: GXL-33395-25727

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=GXL-33395-25727

163) Registrant Code: HHG-27581-42521

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=HHG-27581-42521

164) Registrant Code: HV3-24403-60695

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=HV3-24403-60695

165) Registrant Code: JES-46753-50493

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=JES-46753-50493

166) Registrant Code: JKB-13410-13805

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=JKB-13410-13805

167) Registrant Code: JPH-79481-09302

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=JPH-79481-09302

168) Registrant Code: K8D-14940-21110

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=K8D-14940-21110

169) Registrant Code: LGF-28641-09324

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=LGF-28641-09324

170) Registrant Code: LKP-16868-34992

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=LKP-16868-34992

171) Registrant Code: MKW-13699-67548

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=MKW-13699-67548

172) Registrant Code: NA7-23717-67482

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=NA7-23717-67482

173) Registrant Code: R8H-10197-46447

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=R8H-10197-46447

174) Registrant Code: S5Q-21983-96068

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=S5Q-21983-96068

175) Registrant Code: V4B-15323-86301

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=V4B-15323-86301

176) Registrant Code: V5L-22635-15947

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=V5L-22635-15947

177) Registrant Code: VXV-71690-16753

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=VXV-71690-16753

178) Registrant Code: VYK-14045-06535

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=VYK-14045-06535

179) Registrant Code: VYL-31185-41455

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=VYL-31185-41455

180) Registrant Code: W5M-28212-98321

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=W5M-28212-98321

181) Registrant Code: ZG8-25886-94877

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ZG8-25886-94877

182) Registrant Code: ZGM-16856-60416

MedDRA: Stillbirth

Hyperlink: https://vsafe.netlify.app/viewer.html?id=ZGM-16856-60416

Conclusion and Update:

I attempted to put all 1,900 deaths I could find on substack and Twitter-X in this form and fashion. Unfortunately I’m going beyond what Substack can handle. Twitter-X also balked and I learned X has a 10,000 word limit on articles and probably tweets. I therefor will break up this article in multipole parts. I will also reformat and leave of the summary narrative, but you can see that in the actual report.

Share