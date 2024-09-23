Dr. John Campbell published this video with Vibeke Manniche today Sept 22, 2024

Vibeke continues to say in some of the later batches there were, “none side effects what so ever…”. (start at ~12min mark)

I guess she is on tour and will come back to Dr. Campbell to actually discuss the Denmark and Sweden Study in more detail.

I’m not going to bother calling her a doctor, because I don’t think she is a medical doctor, I could be wrong. Plus I’m butt hurt that she does not want to share the data with vaersaware.com (me) because I’m not a scientist?

Anyhow, I pulled a little blurb from the German Wikipedia here on Vibeke and translated it here:

Manniche runs the publishing house Liva, the course company Liva courses and is the former co-owner (until 9-3-2023) of the family-run jewellery company Jewlscph. In addition, in 2021-2022, she was co-owner of the company Medikal Procure, which sells corona tests and protective equipment for use in connection with corona. Now her son David Manniche has taken over. She has been an editor at the websites Netdoktor.dk and sundhed.dk in the years 2002-2003. From the mid-1990s to 2009, she has written about medical topics in her own books, co-authored and translated books and authored articles in journals, magazines and daily newspapers such as (Helse, Vår børn, Alt for Damerne and Morgenavisen Jyllands-Posten). In addition, she has been a lecturer and course leader. Together with her husband, Peter Riis Hansen, she has co-authored three scientific articles in the period 2014-2018 on football among schoolchildren.

So anyhow, since I don’t have any raw data from Denmark or Sweden, I just wanted show some summarized totals and visualizations on these supposed Blue, Green, Yellow batches across all countries involved. Just to repeat this is the master list:

As you can see I’m comparing the original Denmark chart to the new Denmark chart. One thing I didn’t notice before is that I don’t see 18 yellow batches in the original chart? I understand that multiple “dots” can be hiding as one, however I only count 12 yellow dots, and it’s a little crazy to think there are 6 other yellow dots hiding? The new graph has 15 yellow dots?

I added up all the Denmark stats from the original analysis and put it side by side with the all the corresponding VAERS reports:

Here is the really high view:

With all these details presented I think the Denmark’s original graph looks more goofy the more I look at it? You’ll notice the Y axis of the chart is a simple “all adverse events” count with no relative consideration given to the amount of “severe” events per lot at least on the graph, which explains why it’s a little strange where you actually find the #1 most toxic blue lot.

You will also notice that there is a lot more batches and adverse events in the green group? I don’t think it’s a mystery anymore but the blue group was administered in early in the rollout, then the green group, and lastly the yellow group. In fact, some of the yellow batches were still on the shelf with valid expiration dates well past the observational cut-off date of the original analysis. I squawked about this immediately when I first saw this study. It was obvious many reports were still going to come in the the batches “mature”. Fast forward to current and the “new” Denmark study has twice the amount of data, which nobody can see unless you are a scientist in the Denmark’s team good graces and prepared to brown nose and co-sign on their analysis. Is that what peer reviewed really means? Anyhow, this is what the three groups look like by vax dates and as per whatever the pharmacofraudlance systems has sent over to VAERS:

Above, the left side is all adverse events, the right side is severe events, with emergency level as well. Sorry I should not have included the emergency level as a severe event in this meme, it took a while to create the meme and I didn’t want to go back and fix, especially because I was just trying to demonstrate the more important vax date timeline on the left side. The vax dates corresponding to blue, green, yellow batches makes all the sense in the world when looking at this population dosing graph below.:

No wonder there was only 9 blue batches, 25 green, and 18 yellow batches which is arbitrary in itself.

Look man this is really simple, there is 89 total deaths against the yellow batches for all countries involved and sitting in VAERS. Anybody including the Denmark team can easily go into my dashboard and authenticate the data themselves. Anybody who is any bit interested or has a dog in this race, is mildly retarded if they haven’t already gone in and checked for themselves. You can do one batch at a time with howbadismybatch and almost see the same thing, but also take some scratch paper and a calculator to add it all up. I say “almost” because there two down-coded deaths and many under-coded life threatening events.

What I really want to call out is how Vibeke can still say today “no side effects what so ever…” yet there are 7 of 89 yellow batch deaths coming from Denmark! These are them for anybody to read for themselves.

Use Medalerts Wayback Machine and plug in the report ID#s: HERE

God Bless and please support The Eagle…

Previous article: HERE

Another good previous article: HERE

Share