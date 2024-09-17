Dr. Vibeke Manniche And Denmark Team Has Officially Rebuffed VAERSAWARE.COM
Pathetic look for scientists everywhere in my opinion.
How it is? It’s pathetic. Say what you will, but MD’s and PhD’s and all around dump & pumpers just dropped down a couple steps on the sincerity ladder.
I’m feeling really butt hurt because I’m not a scientist. Thanks Vibeke.
“Thanks Vibeke” is as sincere as Vibeke has been with these harmless placebo saline yellow lots….
So much for "if anyone wants the data, then they are very welcome to it". Here is how sciencecouncil.org defines a scientist"
Our definition of a scientist
A scientist is someone who systematically gathers and uses research and evidence, to make hypotheses and test them, to gain and share understanding and knowledge.
So by this definition, Albert the Eagle is definitely a scientist, but Vibeke doesn't make the cut - she's unwilling to share understanding and knowledge.
Interesting fact for your deep data diving Albert.
Denmark had a much greater proportion of Women Healthcare workers than Sweden when the Covid19 Pandemic hit.
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/edn-20210308-1