First thing to unpack in this 2 min clip is Dr. Manniche is talking about Swedish only reports are 75% females. Is this a lot, or more precise is this above average?

75% is notably above average and very concerning, especially if we are talking about deaths or even serious adverse events where on average 54% deaths are men, 40% are women. The 5% unknown gender is garbage VAERS accounting, no stat should be over 2% for unknown data in my opinion. As an HMO Auditor we would be in probation and out of compliance for any error rate over 2%.

Here is my tabulated version of the gender stats looks like:

A picture is worth a thousand words…

No time giving you the fancy peer reviewed explanation, I’ll just give you the fancy viz!

My “new dashboard viz” lot# by gender represents that 72% of females calibrated to the Denmark’s blue, green, yellow lots. However, my high level tabulations show when it comes to Death it’s 60/40 women so let’s check out how that looks down to the lot numbers…

Well folks here is my starter package for everyone to mull over, women look like they’re under attack more than men, but is there more clues under the symptoms or MedDRA codes? Let’s take a look…:

What do you think? Is there a lot of gender specific symptoms that are sticking out? How many reports does the female specific codes amount to? Let’s dive a little deeper…:

Here is what the symptoms look like on just DEATH reports only…:

How much of this cardio-vascular type deaths are more associated towards women seems difficult to make a correlation, I wish I had the full Sweden data to make a custom dashboard.

Hopefully this will happen. If anybody with some sway can encourage an act of kindness from the Denmark team or anybody else who can facilitate my request for the data. Please for humanities sake, please reach out to them.

Summary:

On the VAERS & pharma data fraud and collusion tip, you might have wondered why Sweden a country almost twice the population of Denmark has so much fewer reports in VAERS by comparison?

It’s ridiculous any way to slice it…

Also, there is a fair bit of event level under-coding going on and age field data stripping going on? Did you notice in my images how many reports VAERS originally published without the age field populated, but I “updated” because I found the age properly documented in the summary narrative? All the up-coding I did is going to be highlighted in the next article. I wonder what the native data from Denmark and Sweden looks like? Are the data fields being scrubbed here at VAERS before being published? It’s impossible to see anything past publication dates past November 2022 as VAERS scrubs critical fields as a matter of protocol under the guise of HIPPA, but we can certainly try to see what happened before Nov 2022 with the native data correlated to the VAERS data.

All I can do is keep chipping away at the glass ankles of the pharma cabal. I don’t want to fly with the seagulls, I want to soar with the eagles! God Bless

