Previous articles: HERE and HERE

Let’s take chronological look into this Vegas Three Card Monte hustle VAERS has been pulling off for decades!

The 1990’s is a mystery but each decade after has had three major tranches of data changes to already published reports. I’ll give a brief overview off #1 and #2, while #3 is recent enough to be self explanatory, as it was supposedly the European Union’s request for the free text fields not to published these fields in the interest of HIPAA privacy laws. The explanation is bull dookie but that’s what you are forced to believe. Just remember the EMA & MHRA didn’t stop cross-walking the data into VAERS via manufacturers, CDC/FDA just calibrated their system not to publish applicable fields. If Rfkjr had the wisdom to know the difference and internal fortitude, he should fight like hell to get this shimmy-sham reversed.

Era #1

Changes to symptoms - These were mostly acceptable MedDRA version changes.

Purchased By - was mostly ok from Unknown to known (like military, private, etc)

Manufacturer - was good, now adding manufacturer name

Split type - was good, mostly adding new split type info

* Changing date entered is never good

Era #2

Age changes - were mostly ok, but they implemented rounding technique like changing age from 15.4 year old to 15 year old.

Changes to Other Meds info - Not good at all, much valuable info was deleted, including responses like NONE, UNK, request from provider, etc.

Changes to dosage were not good—mainly adding UNK to empty field

Changing previous vax - This was horrible and probably to cover-up valuable information.

Changing manufacturer was a of Lederle to PFIZER/WYETH for oral polio vax

Here is a video example the deleted previous vax deleted info which was a horrible thing to do:

Report above is great example of the “changes” done in 2017, not to mention this was one of the first 10K reports published in the VAERS system, yet 16yrs later they are still adding and deleting stuff…

Now let’s drill into the data sans 2009, 2015, and Nov 2022 foreign data scrub:

Having both these views is a little overkill, but the colored stacked histogram bars helps me easily spot patterns like these 97K reports where “Other Meds” field was changed. Effectively the medication info was deleted! Here is a sample of the 23K of 97K I was able to capture:

At a high level, you may think it’s not a big deal to delete “None”, “unknown”, “No”, etc. but it just adds to ambiguity of having a empty field. It’s unforgiveable and makes no sense to delete birth control pills, zantac, and even ibuprofen until you realize VAERS is in the business of obfuscation and data manipulation.

Conclusion:

I just wanted to introduce more aspects of this dashboard and how as an auditor I can fabricate my own tools. I don’t just have eagle eyes, I’m like an eagle with binoculars.

If you are a PhD dump and pumper I ask you review the data and concur or rebuttal. If you are just a normal person wanting to do something for the cause please share my work like crazy and support The Eagle! God Bless

Share