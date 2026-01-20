Imagine you are setting up a billing system for a physician in San Jose, CA and 95% of the patients live in San Jose and have a popular managed care insurance like SCCIPA (Santa Clara County IPA). Wouldn’t it be clever for each new patient added into the system to have the city, state, and insurance field already pre-populated so that the biller just needs to add the insurance ID# and street address in the applicable sections?

Predetermined default settings is second nature and nothing new to the medical billing industry. Every medical billing manual should have a section on ideas of how to setup default patients.:

We might even setup the actual physician as a patient in our system so we can apply bulk recoupments or interest payments on late reimbursements where applicable. This is especially helpful in a small multi-provider office working under a coporate TIN# and accounting needs to keep track of these ambigous bundled payments and recoupments to make sure all the debits and credits are being applied properly for each physician in the group.

VAERS as it turns out is no different, but they are using this technique to obfuscate and manipulate the data. In reality at every new monthly update, VAERS is going back into what I want to call these “default victims” and making some insignificant edit or change to the report.

This example had it’s 106th update after initial publication recently:

Click image to launch report

I’m mostly finding these insignificant updates with the highest frenquencies in the dose, site, and routes section of a report. Here is an example of changing the route of administration over and over again.:

Click image to launch report

I don’t want to guild the lily so here is a tiny list and a short video with my initial explanation:

Conclusion:

I’m basically theorizing that VAERS is leaving themselves a popcorn trail of internal notes for the reason of needing or wanting to update a report so many times. I think all these edits serve a secondary purpose of making the data “noisy” and difficult to follow or the way a thief would cover their tracks.

I dove in to this area of auditing back in early 2025, but one thing I’m invisioning now is like a little scorecard at the end of each report that tallies up all changes made to the specific report. I see a dashboard (scorecard) within a dashboard if that makes any sense. God Bless

