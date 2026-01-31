Previous related article: HERE

VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received, but I’ve beat that dead horse many times. I concur with with RFKjr here, but I created this report to highlight the data manipulation of the live reports now along with ~45,480 reports that were deleted wholesale sometime after initial publication.

I must give credit during this kick off announcement to Barbara Loe Fisher and Dr. Steven Rubin for creating, supporting and maintaining medalerts.org without which vaersaware.com would not be possible.

Steven Rubin PhD has been capturing VAERS data in earnest since 2004. Today you can basically assume every time CDC/FDA put out updated reports, medalerts.org will then update their system appropriately. Apart from VAERS publishing “new” reports they will also delete already published reports. It’s vary rare that VAERS DOES NOT delete some reports at every update. The last time they didn’t delete a report was a update in November 2012. Otherwise VAERS has deleted over 45,480 since medalerts.org has been on watch, you can see my Deleted Reports Dashboard here.

The devil in the details are all the changes VAERS makes to existing reports. Historical changes can be queried and reports read through Medalert’s Wayback Machine portal. The wayback machine is a tremendous feature and service for humanity and I’ve scraped and used the data to visual the through this dashboard. I wasn’t to able to screen scrape every and associate every ID# to each edit yet. I’ve estimated I could be missing as much as 500,000 ID#’s so please take into account I’m showing sometimes just a fraction of what really exists.

However, some stats you can take to the bank is that there has been 4,283,766 data edits through all 337 medalerts updates back to 2004. I have created a 62 page downloadable pdf using screen grabs as my back-up and for your review here.

Sample of page 57 of pdf

Excel spreadsheet example

One case is one VAERS ID# at each update, but one case could have multiple changes (edits) with any single update. It is now clear to this auditor that a VAERS ID (case) can be updated multiple times and in many different years since initial publication. I’ve now made it easy to get any idea how many “edits” a report has over it’s existence.:

I’m seeing that anything over 5-10 edits per report is problematic. Anything above 15 edits I’d bet is some kind of fraud and data manipulation considering those 33 possible fields can be changed.

I built this dashboard to help find fraud so let use the changes age as and example, there are 94,204 changes:

In this short example list of age changes every single report is goofy. These are not really changes because of a honest typo like changing a 6mn old to a 9mn old or 1yr old. I highlight ID# 179804 to show it looks like a completely different person.

VAERS changed this dead victim from 85yr old to 65yr old:

Here is some example shimmy-shams VAERS is doing with state locations:

Maybe I can see an honest mistake with a neighboring state or people that live near a state border and the medical situations that can arise but some of these combos comingled with other edits like age, gender, etc., it’s clear this is more than incompetency, this is evil intelligent design. This is RICO! God Bless

More to follow… stay tuned.

