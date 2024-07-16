It’s unfortunate none of the Czech authors or Denmark authors have not reached out to me or simply ran their lots through vaersaware.com as a sort of safety check, but oh well. I just confirmed this morning with Viviane Fischer of the Corona Investigative Committee with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, I will be coming on the CIC podcast on Friday to discuss both studies. Well it’s a about time! lol I’m happy to discuss anything and everything VAERS with Viviane & Wolfgang. For the record I like to say I like Ms. Viviane, Wolfgang, and Reiner very much. We all want at least this depop jab pulled of the market and probably many others. All the rest as we say in Mexico is, “caca pasa”.

I want to add a couple more reports Kirsch, Schmeling, and the Czech either missed or will miss because of simple typos. I’m wishing them well and giving them a chance to save face by showing everybody some of the low hanging fruit that was probably missed.

Here is some add-on reports everybody needs to double check in the Czech Study as it gets out from behind the paywalls…

ID# 1515849

ID# 1225013, ID# 1329789, and ID# 1099557 are permanent disability and ER reports having the same lot# typo problem ER 6797. Nobodies going to really sweat the other office visit and none of above but these will probably be missed as well

I think I only have four of the nine lot# being studied in the Czech paper. Lot# FM5519 for the record is a yellow dot “placebo” lot and has zero (0) reports in VAERS so far. I think based on Pfizer’s alpha/pneumonic lot# structure and expiration dates FM5519 could be one of the most recent lots released?

See ya all at Steve Kirsch’s big reveal! Hopeful I can gain some more insight before I jump on with Ms. Viviane and Dr. Wodarg in a couple days. God Bless

