I was not privy to raw, but apparently Steve “Lash LaRue” Kirsch and maybe people like Dr. Clare Craig and Dr. Jessica Rose? Who knows, but I eagerly await Kirsch’s observations for a paid private audience on tomorrow July 15. If pretty sure he’ll make the data available for us serfs down the road.

Even Dr. Peter McCullough has reported on this new Czech Study which is basically the Denmark Study, but for the Czech Republic aka Chechia.

The video above is McCullough’s couple explanation of the two most toxic lots (Demark’s blue dot) and two of the least toxic lots (Denmark’s yellow dot). McCullough references a blue dot highly toxic Pfizer’s EJ6134 and use’s HowBadisMyBatch website to see the adverse events. Pete also says, “…it just couldn’t be worse!”

Welp Peter yes it can get worse, so let me use the Paardekoop’s site and show you using this very same batch number:

Hey McCullough, you missed the 4 extra deaths, and so did the Denmark study and so will the Czech study, if they incorporate the same old tired dump & pump method.

Here is a supposed “harmless placebo” DEATH report I guarantee YOU the Denmark & Czech Studies missed:

This is a 100% guarantee because of the throttling going on between manufacturers and pharmacovigilance systems all over the world, but in this case the EMS aka Eudravigilance. Do you see in this example it took 1 year after death to get the report to VAERS? As these international expert team of analysts are scrambling around for a life saver, I will throw them one and say no one knows what country this death report came from and maybe not even from Chechia or Demark, the only thing it has in common is the Lot#? That is what we are studying right? The Czech study had a data end date of March 1 2023, and were given the data in July 2023. The Denmark study is kind of ancient, but as you can see we still to this day getting a considerable amount of reports of the aka blue, green, and harmless yellow dot lots.

It’s been four VAERS cycles (Apr, May, June, July) since I last beat this dead horse, so let me show you just the 89 “harmless” yellow dot lot reports that have been published since Apr 2024:

Use MedAlert’s Wayback Machine to authenticate the ID#s":

Jessica Rose, has a much prettier list of the yellow dots harmless placebo lots:

You’d think the experts around the world would run the data through my dashboard at minimum, or maybe give the #1 VAERS Auditor a jingle? Oh well, I don’t mind peer reviewing after the fact. The point is at the end of the road, these hot lot analysis is causing people pause, which is a good thing, but on the other hand it’s distracting from what is really happening! It’s evil intention by design, it’s collusion, it’s racketeering, it’s fraud, it’s accomplice to murder. It’s hot vials within lots. Entire hot lots is too easy for these evil geniuses. Please snap out of it, you piled higher and deeper PhD’s. God Bless

McCullough would have found ALL REPORTS for EJ6134 if he double checked my dashboard. Oh well maybe next time…

World’s best VAERS Interactive Dashboard here:

