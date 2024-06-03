Part 5: HERE

Before we get started, I wanted to thank DailyClout.io for giving me a shout out in their “Report 99” and finally putting a spotlight on how the CDC/FDA is gaming the VAERS system. Click to launch article.

As I’m about to show again, Eudravigilance employs all the same obfuscation techniques VAERS uses. This is your typical different pig but same lipstick scenario, and I suspect every governmental pharmacovigilance system around the world is doing the same (ie: MHRA, TGA, DAEN, etc.).

Let me set the stage by stating where I’m at in this EudraVigilance rabbit hole. By “receipt date” 2021-2024 we have 2,676,763 unique reports loaded into our vaersaware dashboard . Of these 2.67M reports, 924K reports are associated with a covid-19 clot shot. I’m not entirely sure how many C19 reports there are, but my tea leaves and chicken bones are telling me there is about ~1.6M to ~2.M C19 reports?

Stats are directly from EMA, not this raw downloaded data…

Keep in mind the various flavors of C19 depop shots can be comingled into a single report. I’m still working through the raw data and still have about 10% of all Wouter Aukema’s raw files to go through, but I really thought I would have captured more C19 than just these 924K reports with 28,704 deaths?

I think I have about ~8M to 9M reports pre-2021 isolated and ready to move into phase two (modelling). The data seems to go back to 2002 or 2003, but I’m really wanting to scrape out all the Covid reports before loading reports that were pre-scamdemic.

By the way here is some stats to orientate ourselves to what we are about to look at:

As you can see, EudraVigilance covers more population than the domestic VAERS. Excluding AstraZeneca, we should be getting more reports cross walked from EMA into VAERS in my opinion. With that said I’ve captured so far almost 925K C19 EudraV reports totaling 28,704 official deaths of the 50,648 C19 deaths in EudraV up to April 10th, 2023.

I’ve had to really manually model this data, more than I would be comfortable with in real life business. However, I wanted to call attention to the powerful querying capabilities the vaersaware dashboard has over the Mickey Mouse options from the native EudraV dashboard.

For example, EudraV hides C19 jab deaths and serious events as a concomitant medication. Show me all reports where Remdesivir is the suspected drug, and the C19 depop shot is the concomitant “medication”…:

How many reports are there where C19 is the concomitant medication and NOT the suspected drug? Answer:

Not only these 247 deaths where the depop jab is concomitant to something else, but also the hospitalisations, disabilities and even some very serious adverse events hiding further in the “Other Medically Important Condition” bucket.

Let me use this visual below to highlight some very serious injuries in the “Other” or “unknown” buckets:

Wow! 20K very serious conditions but not officially classified as serious! I could choose many other infarctions and emboli’s and carditis, but you get the picture.

I also want to use this opportunity to show you one of the most under rated MedDRA symptom codes in existence and I think that is Chest Pain.

As you can see, I have ~20K reports with chest pain, but it only increased the total report count by ~14K to 34K reports. This means about ~6k reports of the pericarditis, myocarditis, and myocardial infarctions, etc. selected also had chest pain.

These Las Vegas carnival tricks are so thinly veiled I really can’t believe these European clowns can even get away with this? Well I’m not surprised since the CDC/FDA invented and perfected this scam with VAERS.

However, back to chest pain. I think most of the chest pain is probably some form of carditis that hadn’t been clinically diagnosed yet when reports were submitted? How many people have ever been told a vaccine can give you chest pain and really mess up your heart?

Until now, I don’t think anybody has had the ability to slice and dice EudraVigilance like I’m doing now. However there is one more critical piece of literature that can be extracted from these reports and I feel like I’m sitting on a goldmine!

There are many reports that also contain a “Literature Reference” and I can create visuals to access the field within the dashboard.:

I’m not sure, but I should be able to embed a hyperlink to the website on interest and maybe into the general area like the applicable volume or issue number? I could even create filters where we can search for other reports based on the author’s name. An example would be to see what other C19 reports did author Eishahawy investigate and write about? I definitely need to collaborate with some pros who know their way around medical journals. I got really close on this actual report but it also looks like there are some paywalls involved?

Summary:

I feel like I’m on the right path and I feel like I’m ahead of the curve by a mile. I feel like a bandito and I see the train coming down the tracks and I’m wanting to head it off and be in the right place at the right time for when it rolls through Eaglesville. With the world, Brianne Dressen, and Aaron Siri circling the AstraZeneca wagon, I would think a real EudraVigilance dashboard to expose the fraud might be pretty important?

I also feel like I have a hundred answers to a hundred questions that haven’t even been asked yet? I’m just waiting for people to catch up. Until then I feel like I’m speaking Chinese. Anyhow, if you’ve read this far it’s because you are chosen and you have a front row seat as much as anybody. Please share and please support The Eagle. God Bless.

World’s best EudraVigilance Dashboard:

https://www.vaersaware.com/eudravigilance

