I’m hot on EudraVigilance’s tail. As discussed in my part 4 article, EudraV seems to be hiding Covid-19 jab deaths and other serious adverse events under the concomitant medication designation. I don’t have confirmation yet but it’s a very reasonable assumption the concomitant drugs are not being counted as the “suspected” drugs.

I’ve just now started to create the graph and applicable filter for concomitant drugs shown in the image above. My initial disclaimer is that I’ve only uploaded concomitant drugs for 2023 and 2024 so far, with much to follow shortly.

The method to use is to look for all “suspected” drugs that are NOT Covid-19 jabs, but HAS Covid-19 jab as a concomitant drug like this.:

As you can so far in this example there are 225 unique reports coded to their highest level of specificity with respects to event level (aka seriousness). 107 reports qualify as “serious” being hospitalization or above, 11 of those are deaths.

For those with the chops or the wherewithal to authenticate my assertion here is the EudraVigliance ID# list of these 11 deaths in question.:

Now here is one of these DEATH chosen special for you to highlight a additional shimmy sham. ID# 10015575537 :

Notice buried on the second page of this report is a very ambiguous Covid-19 vaccine listed as a concomitant drug. The ambiguity of the C19 jab is additional scam I want to highlight. The high level summaries all the professor Peabodies probably aren’t taking into account are all the “unknown” Covid vaccines like this one.

This report is also special because based on drugs being used and durations, this victim probably died from cancer or with cancer, and possibly accelerated by the covid depop shot. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility the depop shot gave this poor dude cancer.

Here is the full report for you consideration:

Disclaimer: There is going to be a lot more than just these 225 report examples for what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is calling C19 jabs as a concomitant drug for 2023 and 2024. In the interest of time I’m mixing new data with old data, but I will slowly replace all the old data with new fresh data. Since I’ve been navigating this Congo jungle of data, I basically went back to the drawing board and devised a better way to model the data for this project.

Thanks again to Wouter Aukema, Sonia Elijah, and Anne Merel Kloosterman for bring this raw EudraVigilance data to light.

Tons more to follow, this might be another one of my Magnum Opus. These revelations and laser focused views should be a huge story. As usual I’m just waiting for people to catch up. God Bless and please support the The Eagle.

click to launch EduraVigilance Dashboard

