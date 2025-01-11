Full Episode 406 HERE, and this is a 50 sec clip at the end of the “Jackson Report” where Del Bigtree for the first time ever mentions DEATHS in VSAFE:

In my very last Substack article published before this Highwire episode I threw a little shade on ICAN for not mentioning or highlighting all the deaths that were newly revealed instead of the 160,000 skin issues? Del, I’m feeling a little sorry for putting ICAN on blast, but I don’t feel “completely” sorry for calling out who ever is in charge of your VSAFE Dashboard. Fire that guy and hire me. In a matter of fact fire three and hire me, you’ll save money and get a GrandMaster Medical Billing and Coding Dude. Del stop asking a shark to climb a tree, you need to find the right monkey, and I’m your Huckleberry.

For those that missed it, I show you all 558 people that recorded as DEAD just in this new tranche, we are at least ~2,200 dead in VSAFE already…

World’s only VAERS Interactive Dashboard:

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

