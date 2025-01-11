Del BigTree Of ICAN Mentions Deaths In VSAFE! Finally and First Time Ever!
In the 9th of 12 VSAFE updates... I wonder how many deaths there are and how long they have been there?
Full Episode 406 HERE, and this is a 50 sec clip at the end of the “Jackson Report” where Del Bigtree for the first time ever mentions DEATHS in VSAFE:
In my very last Substack article published before this Highwire episode I threw a little shade on ICAN for not mentioning or highlighting all the deaths that were newly revealed instead of the 160,000 skin issues? Del, I’m feeling a little sorry for putting ICAN on blast, but I don’t feel “completely” sorry for calling out who ever is in charge of your VSAFE Dashboard. Fire that guy and hire me. In a matter of fact fire three and hire me, you’ll save money and get a GrandMaster Medical Billing and Coding Dude. Del stop asking a shark to climb a tree, you need to find the right monkey, and I’m your Huckleberry.
For those that missed it, I show you all 558 people that recorded as DEAD just in this new tranche, we are at least ~2,200 dead in VSAFE already…
How can there possibly be ANY reports of deaths in VSAFE? That would require a Survivor to enter the report; one that would have access to the deceased phone and login privileges. VSAFE was designed NOT to record deaths. I know because the CDC admitted that in a communication I received.
Michael Kane w Teachers 4 Choice has notice CHD notables many from Harlem & Del Bigtree are going to be in Albany on the 14th... hundreds were fired w NYC mandates that were so psycho I was removed as an official Washington Sq Park photography volunteer as if image uploads to official sites has public health effects.. lowest sacrifice of the disaster & still like to support them.. anything in subway range, even a ferry to Hoboken are fine by me but bus trips on highways it's my support in spirit but it would be nice of some of those deep pockets showed some support for your incredible work! <3
